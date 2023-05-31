Daily Dawg Chow 5/31: Everything about the Browns comes down to DeShaun Watson

The latest from Dawgs By Nature:
- NFLPA ranks two Browns draft picks in the Top 10 of “marketable” players from this year’s draft (Jared Mueller) Cedric Tillman and Dorian Thompson-Robinson being high on the list is surprising
- Deshaun Watson is pro DeAndre Hopkins (Thomas Moore) Browns QB says team “would love to have” his former teammate come to Cleveland.
- NFL draft: Browns hoping Northwestern duo recreates impressive partnership (Jared Mueller) Greg Newsome II and Cameron Mitchell reunite with the Browns as NFL draft picks
- Browns earn a high C in consensus NFL Draft grades (Thomas Moore) From a high of an A- grade to a low of a D grade, the Browns ended up with a decent enough GPA for their 2023 draft class.
More Cleveland Browns news:
- OTA Notebook: Deshaun Watson says chemistry with new Browns WRs ‘coming along very well’ (clevelandbrowns.com) “It’s coming along very well,” Watson said at the Browns’ Annual Golf Tournament at Westwood Country Club.”
- Browns QB Deshaun Watson addresses ‘weird situation’ in first year with Cleveland (Clutch Points) “Watson added that this year’s situation with the team is “night and day” compared to last year’s 7-10 campaign.”
- Cleveland Browns head coach makes feelings clear on Deshaun Watson entering second season (The Mirror) “I would just tell you he’s done a really nice job throughout this entire offseason of being diligent about understanding [the] playbook, understanding his teammates every single day,” Stefanski told the Akron Beacon Journal.”
- Could one of these free agent defenders land with the Browns? (clevelandbrowns.com) “As of recently, the Browns have been linked to multiple free agents, including defensive players Yannick Ngakoue and Kyle Van Noy.”
- The most over and underrated Browns (Youtube) Quincy Carrier looks at the extremes on the Browns’ roster
