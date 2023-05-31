The Cleveland Browns have had a mostly positive offseason this year after a few years of drama, surgeries and major upheavals. While the roster got an overhaul and a couple of new coordinators are in place, the lone off-the-field issue involved DT Perrion Winfrey and no major surgeries have been reported.

General stability is a refreshing change for the Browns and their fanbase.

One small surgery this offseason was WR Amari Cooper. The team’s top receiver last year was injured during the season and limited in what he could do in practice and in games. The core surgery this offseason was set to fix that.

At the team’s charity golf event, HC Kevin Stefanski gave an update on Cooper:

#Browns Kevin Stefanski said Amari Cooper, who's currently rehabbing, will start seeing some activity this week and will be ready for training camp. pic.twitter.com/aqTvnghF5A — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) May 30, 2023

Last year, Cooper played in all 17 games, catching 78 passes for 1,160 yards and nine touchdowns catching passes from Jacoby Brissett and Deshaun Watson. Adjusting to Watson became more difficult for Cooper as his injury coincided with the change at quarterback. Cooper had just 15 receptions in the last four games of the season including just five in the final two games.

With an offseason to get healthy and a full training camp with Watson, Cooper could be on track for a career year.

More positive news for the Browns as the offseason rolls on.