Speed kills and the Cleveland Browns spent the offseason trying to make sure they had enough of it to cause problems in the AFC. The additions of Elijah Moore, Marquise Goodwin and Cedric Tillman are expected to take the top off defenses and create separation for QB Deshaun Watson.

When it comes to pure speed, Goodwin has Olympic-level athleticism. That isn’t hyperbole, as shared by Barry Schuck, Goodwin represented the United States in the 2012 Summer Olympics.

With Goodwin being a late addition in NFL free agency, his spot on the 53-man roster does not seem secure. With Amari Cooper, Donovan Peoples-Jones and David Bell seemingly locked into joining Moore and Tillman, Goodwin could be fighting with a variety of receivers for the sixth spot on the depth chart.

While it is early in OTAs, a few highlight videos from Wednesday will create a lot of hype about Goodwin and how his speed would be helpful. First, we see Moore come in motion for the play-action fake before Watson finds Goodwin deep down the field:

That would be a bomb to Goodwin from Watson. #Browns pic.twitter.com/pYI7KiXMoU — Matt Fontana (@MattFontana83) May 31, 2023

Then, Goodwin gets behind defenders on a straight-go route. A bobble may have led to an incompletion but we see how his speed is a game-changer:

Despite turning 33 during the upcoming season, Goodwin doesn’t have any concern about a loss of speed:

Goodwin says his speed has gotten better with time…like fine wine #Browns — Baillie Burmaster (@baillie_burm) May 31, 2023

The idea of Goodwin creating a few big plays a game and opening up underneath routes for the rest of the pass catchers is something that was missing from Cleveland’s offense last season.

While speed kills, Goodwin’s speed has born a lot of excitement for Browns fans after just a few OTA highlights.