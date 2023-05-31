Last week’s voluntary OTAs saw DE Myles Garrett, RB Nick Chubb, OL Joel Bitonio and TE David Njoku choosing not to join their Cleveland Browns teammates in Berea. While fans get frustrated by players not showing up, it is regular around the NFL.

In the second set of offseason activities, we have seen glimpses of Cleveland’s new offense and the hype for WR Marquise Goodwin’s speed is starting. We also saw QB Deshaun Watson threading the needle to Elijah Moore.

On top of the new and improved offense, the additions on defense are the main reasons for excitement for the Browns this season. A few of those new additions joined the stalwarts noted above in choosing not to attend OTAs this week:

#Browns not spotted at today’s voluntary OTAs practice: Myles Garrett, Za’Darius Smith, Dalvin Tomlinson, Joel Bitonio, Nick Chubb, David Njoku, Rodney McLeod. — Scott Petrak ct (@ScottPetrak) May 31, 2023

While we will never have correlation or causation if poor play or injury befall players skipping OTAs, it is often an easy connection to make.

With 90 players on the roster, proven veterans are not the priority during this stage of the offseason especially on defense. While it can be helpful for quarterbacks to get timing with their pass catchers, defense generally doesn’t require the same timing and nuance.

For now, players around the NFL are choosing to not attend voluntary activities and Cleveland’s roster is no exception.