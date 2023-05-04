Daily Dawg Chow 5/4: Browns bring back Colby Gossett

The latest from Dawgs By Nature:
- Browns OT Dawand Jones disputes predraft NBA ‘dream’ report (Jared Mueller) NFL draft reports and rumors after the even say Jones fell because of hoop dream, weight concerns
- Browns 53-man roster projection after the NFL draft (Jared Mueller) Some very tough decisions for the Browns 2023 roster
- Browns add more O-line depth (Thomas Moore) Cleveland signs guard Colby Gossett, who was on the team’s practice squad in 2019.
- Browns 90-man roster following the NFL draft and undrafted free agency (Jared Mueller) Based on draft picks and reports of UDFAs, the current Browns 90-man roster
More Cleveland Browns news:
- Cleveland Browns’ 2023 post-NFL Draft Depth Chart: Defense (WKYC) “Following Jadeveon Clowney’s messy exit from Cleveland, the Browns signed Ogbo Okoronkwo to be Myles Garrett’s new running mate. Fourth-round pick Isaiah McGuire possesses plenty of tools, but may have difficulty finding playing time as a rookie with second-year players Alex Wright and Isaiah Thomas looking to take on bigger roles.”
- Cleveland Browns Comprehensive NFL Draft Review: Siaki Ika, DT Baylor (Sports Illustrated) “Joining a defense that was the eighth worst run defense both in total rushing yardage and yards per carry in 2022, the behemoth nose tackle is the biggest addition this offseason in their effort to control the line of scrimmage.”
- Cleveland Browns’ OT Jedrick Wills is not a disappointment for one shocking reason (Facotry of Sadness) “He outlasted 63.5% of the other first-rounders, as he got his fifth-year option extended. He’s among the 12 players to actually get his fifth-year option, while 20 players from the first round had theirs declined.”
- Local business owners take part in Cleveland Browns Impact Pitch Showcase event (WEWS) “Those entrepreneurs pitched their business ideas to a live audience and a panel of judges, which included Cleveland Browns linebacker Anthony Walker Jr.”
- The Browns plan to get more explosive (Youtube) Quincy Carrier goes over how the Browns offseason corrected some non-obvious team needs
Loading comments...