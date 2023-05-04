Report: Browns bringing XFL corner in for a camp tryout

The Cleveland Browns push to return to the NFL playoffs has seen a huge turnover in their roster. A wide variety of free agents were brought in and a few were re-signed by GM Andrew Berry this offseason. After that, the NFL draft brought seven new players with a variety of undrafted free agents added following that.

Wednesday we brought you a projection of what the Browns 53-man roster could look like.

Next stop for the team is the rookie minicamp where Cleveland’s coaches get to see their new players, as well as some camp tryout invites, on the field. Baldwin-Wallace’s Anthony Kendall is expected to be one of the tryout players after he does the same for the New York Jets.

Now comes word that the Browns will dip into the XFL world for another defensive back to come in for a camp tryout:

Prior to his time in the XFL, Barcoo played in three games with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2020 including one start. He was with the New York Jets in 2022.

A 2020 draft prospect, Barcoo is an athletic player but his 6’1” frame does not hold much weight. At 175 going into the draft, concern was that his hips and shoulders were too narrow to add more mass to his body.

In the XFL, for the San Antonio Brahmas, Barcoo played in 10 games racking up 31 tackles, one interception and one sack.

Cleveland generally does not announce their undrafted free agents or camp tryouts until reporting day. We will provide you with updated information when that becomes available and all known reports.