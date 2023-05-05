Daily Dawg Chow 5/5: Browns pick up Rodney McLeod

The latest from Dawgs By Nature:
- NFL Power Rankings: Cleveland Browns rank 18th after the draft (Chris Pokorny) The rankings for Cleveland are kind of all over the place, depending on the site.
- Cornerback gets signed by Titans before tryout with Browns happens (Jared Mueller) Anthony Kendall had two tryouts scheduled but Tennessee swopped in to sign the local speedster
- Browns sign veteran safety Rodney McLeod (Thomas Moore) Cleveland brings a player familiar with defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz’s defense to the roster.
- Report: Browns bringing XFL corner in for a camp tryout (Jared Mueller) GM Andrew Berry continues to look for talent everywhere with XFL’s Luc Barcoo getting a tryout
More Cleveland Browns news:
- Cleveland Browns add veteran Rodney McLeod to provide safety depth (Akron Beacon Journal) “McLeod is the second safety the Browns have officially added to the roster this offseason. They signed two-time Super Bowl champion Juan Thornhill, formerly of the Kansas City Chiefs, during the opening week of free agency.”
- Browns new safety Juan Thornhill permanently ‘inks’ commitment to Cleveland with elf tattoo (WEWS) “The tattoo consists of the NFL shield with his overall NFL Draft pick number—63— beneath it. Surrounding the shield, Thornhill features the logos of the two teams he’s played for—the Kansas City Chiefs arrowhead logo and the Cleveland Browns elf logo.”
- The Browns Are Reportedly Eyeing A Former Chargers RB (Browns Nation) “Notably, Noah Schaefer of Browns Central recently reported that they’re keeping tabs on former Los Angeles Chargers and Detroit Lions RB Justin Jackson.”
- Comparing historical statistics for the Cincinnati Bengals and the Cleveland Browns – Ohio’s cherished NFL teams (American Football International) “Ohio’s NFL rivalry seems to coincide with the betting industry rising in Ohio in 2023, which is increasing offering insight into the latest odds and betting information. Understanding the historical performance of these cherished Ohio NFL teams can help fans and bettors alike make informed decisions”
- The Browns’ plan to fix the D-line issues (Youtube) Quincy Carrier details how the position group has been transformed
