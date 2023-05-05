GM Andrew Berry hints at more moves in ‘next several weeks’

After two straight losing seasons, the Cleveland Browns roster has undergone a major overhaul. GM Andrew Berry has always been active in roster moves even adding a quality veteran safety a week after the NFL draft finished.

Attempting to project a 53-man roster made it clear just how many new faces will descend on Berea for offseason activities and training camp. So far this offseason, Berry has added the following (just those projected to make the 53-man):

QBs: Josh Dobbs, Dorian Thompson-Robinson

RB: Hassan Hall

WRs: Elijah Moore, Cedric Tillman, Marquise Goodwin

TE: Jordan Akins

OL: Dawand Jones, Luke Wypler

DEs: Ogbonnia Okoronkwo, Isaiah McGuire, Lonnie Phelps

DTs: Dalvin Tomlinson, Siaki Ika, Trysten Hill, Maurice Hurts

LBs: Matthew Adams, Mohamoud Diabate

CBs: Mike Ford, Cameron Mitchell

Safeties: Juan Thornhill, Rodney McLeod (added after projection), Tanner McCalister

That is 23 new players on the 53-man projection.

According to the team’s GM, the Browns might not be done:

“There may be some other things that we’re looking to do, either on the veteran market or trade market over the next several weeks.”



We’ve covered some veterans in free agency that could be of interest to Cleveland previously:

Browns fans have thrown out dream names like DE Chase Young, DT Aaron Donald, WR DeAndre Hopkins and others but, given the team’s limited draft capital next season, those seem unlikely.

Berry has generally worked in silence, providing very little information before making moves. Hinting at a trade or veteran signing on a radio program goes against his normal presentation. Perhaps that means something big is coming.

Do you think the Browns have another significant trade or signing left this offseason?