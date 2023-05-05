NFL free agency: 9 players from Browns 2022 roster still on the market

The Cleveland Browns busy offseason could still have a few moves in store. As GM Andrew Berry noted, he might stay busy for the next couple of weeks. Thursday, the team signed safety Rodney McLeod which makes projecting the Browns 53-man roster even more difficult.

The wide variety of players brought in via free agency helped build depth on the roster while adding players that fit the new defensive system DC Jim Schwartz is bringing in. The offense, despite Kevin Stefanski still being in charge, is also expected to see some changes.

From last year’s roster, Cleveland has seen a variety of players leave in free agency:

Jacoby Brissett

Greedy Williams

D’Ernest Johnson

Chase Winovich

Taven Bryan

Tae Davis

Hjalte Froholdt

Pharaoh Brown

Jermaine Carter Jr.

Nine players from the 2022 Browns roster are still on the market, however:

Jadeveon Clowney - Played in 45% of the team’s snaps last year but ended his time by bad-mouthing the team. It would shock everyone, including probably Berry and Stefanski, if Clowney was brought back.

Kareem Hunt - At 42% of the snaps, Hunt played poorly in what seems like his final season with the team. After requesting a trade and a new contract, Hunt lacked his typical explosiveness on the field.

Deion Jones - Brought in via trade last year, Jones’ injury history sapped his productivity. Jones played in 39% of the team’s snaps last year after a variety of linebackers were lost for the season due to injury.

Ronnie Harrison - With Joe Woods liked to use three safeties but Harrison was only on the field for 25% of the team’s snaps. A strong safety that struggled in coverage and missing tackles, Harrison is looking for his third team at only 26 years old.

Reggie Ragland - Another linebacker brought in to reinforce due to injuries, Ragland played minimally. At 30 years old, he could return if injuries hit again.

Chris Hubbard - A staple of Cleveland’s offensive line since the Todd Haley days, Hubbard will likely have to wait for injuries to create need around the league.

Jesse James - A tall tight end, James played in two games with 29 snaps last year with the Browns.

Stephen Weatherly - A late addition in training camp, Weatherly injured his knee and was placed on injured reserve in August.

Chris Odom - An exciting addition after being named the USFL’s Defensive Player of the Year, Odom also tore his knee and missed the season.

Any of the nine above you think Cleveland should bring back?