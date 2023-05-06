Saturday Dawg Chow: Browns news (5/6/23)

Dawgs By Nature:
- NFL free agency: 9 players from Browns 2022 roster still on the market (Jared Mueller) - Nine players from the 2022 Cleveland Browns roster are still on the free agent market.
- Browns draft pick earns prized ‘sleeper’ tag (Thomas Moore) - Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry received some praise in some circles for getting “value” from the club’s seven draft selections. Along with the value picks, Berry was able to pick up wide receiver Cedric Tillman from Tennessee, a selection that was lauded as a “sleeper pick” in an article by ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg that asked 30 college coaches for their opinion on the draft.
- GM Andrew Berry hints at more moves in ‘next several weeks’ (Jared Mueller) - After two straight losing seasons, the Cleveland Browns roster has undergone a major overhaul. GM Andrew Berry has always been active in roster moves even adding a quality veteran safety a week after the NFL draft finished. According to the team’s GM, the Browns might not be done.
Cleveland Browns:
- Browns quarterback Josh Dobbs sees big things out of ‘fellow Vol’ Cedric Tillman (Beacon Journal) - Josh Dobbs last played for the University of Tennessee in 2016. The quarterback, though, has stayed close to his college program since he left Knoxville. So when Dobbs found out about who the Browns selected with their first draft pick last week — Tennessee wide receiver Cedric Tillman — he could hardly contain his glee.
- Why Browns’ 4th-round gamble on Dawand Jones was smart despite concerns that caused free fall (cleveland.com) - If the Browns can help former Buckeyes offensive tackle Dawand Jones find his inner football player buried somewhere under all of those hoop dreams, they might have another Hall of Fame tackle on their hands. If they can’t, Jones, who will turn 22 in August, might be out of the league in a few years, wondering where it all went wrong.
- Browns sign S Rodney McLeod (clevelandbrowns.com) - The Browns on Thursday signed S Rodney McLeod, an 11-year veteran who will add plenty of experience and talent to the secondary.
NFL:
- Colts release QB Nick Foles after one season (NFL.com) - The Nick Foles era in Indianapolis is over. The Colts released Foles on Friday, the team announced.
- How does Tyree Wilson fit into Raiders’ pass-rush plan? (ESPN) - The knuckles grew whiter as the anxiety built with each draft pick. Chasing a quarterback, both literally and figuratively, came to fruition, as the Raiders focused on a top edge rusher who was still on the board — Texas Tech’s Tyree Wilson.
- Does Bill Belichick have a master plan for Mac Jones? (The Ringer) - The Patriots made one big move to fix the offense this offseason by replacing Matt Patricia with Bill O’Brien. But is that enough to spark an offensive improvement New England desperately needs to keep up in the AFC?
