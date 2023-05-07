NFL trade market: Falcons aging star could be a perfect fit for Browns needs

As the Cleveland Browns prepare for the rookie minicamp next week, fans wonder if GM Andrew Berry was just blowing smoke when he hinted at more moves being possible in the next several weeks. Berry has overturned the 90-man roster, making a 53-man projection difficult (these were done prior to the signing of Rodney McLeod).

Taking the suggestion of one of our readers (yes we love to read through our comment section so please join in), we have decided that Atlanta Falcons RB/WR/KR Cordarrelle Patterson is the perfect fit for Berry to acquire.

When processing a trade rumor/target/suggestion, there are a few important questions to ask:

Would that player actually be available?

How would they fit for the team?

What would the compensation have to be to acquire?

How much is the player’s contract?

For the potential to acquire Patterson, let us take a look at each of those questions:

Would that player actually be available?

The Falcons drafted Bijon Robinson with the eighth pick in the 2023 NFL draft after 2022 fifth-round selection Tyler Allgeier rushed for over 1,000 yards last season. Atlanta also has Kyle Pitts and Drake London as receiving weapons.

While Patterson is versatile, a young, developing team is likely to give more reps to the others than a 32-year-old veteran.

How would they fit for the team?

For the Browns, Patterson would fit like a glove in a variety of places. First, he would be the primary backup to Nick Chubb. Second, he could replace Jakeem Grant as the team’s primary returner or, since he’s the backup, allow Jerome Ford to take a majority of the returns.

Finally, Patterson could open up a wide variety of creative play calls especially out of the pistol formation that is expected to be featured next year. Imagine Deshaun Watson in the backfield with both Chubb and Patterson while three of the following are also on the field: Amari Cooper, Donovan Peoples-Jones, David Njoku, Elijah Moore, and Cedric Tillman. A nightmare for defensive coordinators.

In a lot of ways, it is the role expected for Patterson before Robinson was drafted.

What would the compensation have to be to acquire?

For most NFL teams, June 1st is a key date. While the NFL has created a “post-June 1st” exemption to allow players to be cut early but teams reap the salary cap benefit later, there is no such exemption for trades. The Falcons can save $4.25 million by trading or cutting him after June 1st. It seems like that is on the radar for the team:

Barring an alteration to his contract, Patterson’s status with the team will remain uncertain throughout the summer even if he remains on the roster and reports to training camp.

If Atlanta has thoughts of releasing Patterson, Cleveland could come along with a cheap trade offer, including some kind of pick swap, to ensure they get the versatile offensive weapon. Trading a sixth-round pick for Patterson and a seventh-rounder would be one way to achieve that. Perhaps that is why Berry traded for Baltimore’s sixth-rounder in 2024.

The Falcons and Browns completed a similarly cheap trade for Deion Jones last year.

How much is the player’s contract?

Patterson has just one year left on his deal. Unless his contract is adjusted, he would cost Cleveland $4.25 million against this year’s salary cap. Berry could add void years to the deal or extend the 32-year-old a year to help minimize the cap hit this season.

Due to the “post-June 1st” cuts of John Johnson III and Jadeveon Clowney, the Browns will get just over $10 million in cap space credited to them on June 2nd.

A great idea from user “JB92” for how Cleveland can improve their team. Atlanta isn’t going anywhere this season, is middle of the pack in terms of cap space and needs to give as much time for their young offensive weapons to develop. The Browns need a backup running back, help on special teams and will have over $17 million in cap space on June 2nd. The fit is almost too perfect.

What do you think about the addition of Cordarrelle Patterson?