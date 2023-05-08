Daily Dawg Chow 5/8: Are the Browns serious about going after Chase Young?

The latest from Dawgs By Nature:
- NFL trade market: Falcons aging star could be a perfect fit for Browns needs (Jared Mueller) Cordarrelle Patterson’s role in Atlanta, and salary, could open him up for Cleveland to acquire in trade
- Browns sign 2 of the top UDFAs according to PFF (Jared Mueller) Ronnie Hickman and Lonnie Phelps two of the better moves after the NFL draft
- Executives talk about the Browns’ draft class, and Cleveland’s shift away from the running game (Chris Pokony) Mike Sando of The Athletic polls executives from around the league for their anonymous assessments of the 2023 NFL Draft.
More Cleveland Browns news:
- 4 Cleveland Browns who could be entering their final season with the franchise in 2023 (Dawg Pound Daily) “Unfortunately, this is something that could become common practice soon considering the salary cap situation. While they’re finally building a better roster, that could come at a cost as some players could find a different franchise willing to pay them more”
- The Bears Have Signed A Former Browns TE (Browns Nation) “They finished with a 3-14 record last season, which was the worst mark in the NFL, and they ended up trading the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft to the Carolina Panthers for four draft picks and wide receiver D.J. Moore.”
- The Cleveland Browns are trying out XFL star Pita Taumoepenu (Factory of Sadness) “A sixth-round pick in 2017, he spent two seasons with San Francisco, then one with Atlanta, and a final with Denver before being out of football for about a year. When the XFL came back, he got picked up by the Vipers and had a nice 2023 season putting up 26 tackles, 7.5 sacks, and 8.0 tackles for a loss while playing in 10 games for the Vipers.”
- Browns Linked to Commanders Pro Bowl Pass-Rusher Via Trade (heavy.com) “The Browns are looking for additional edge rushers to add to Jim Schwartz’s attacking unit and Young emerged as an option after Washington declined his fifth-year option. However, cleveland.com insider Mary Kay Cabot said the former Ohio State standout is unlikely to land in Cleveland.”
- “Cedric Tillman will be better than Josh Gordon” Reacting to comments (Youtube) Quincy Carrier addresses some claims made by fans of the Browns top draft pick
