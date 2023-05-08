NFL free agency: Browns not projected to factor into compensatory picks either way

While we await the schedule release and any more moves by GM Andrew Berry (we had a great suggestion from a reader), the NFL is always a look-forward league. As soon as the 2023 NFL draft was complete, 2024 NFL mock drafts were being released.

Free agency was very busy for Berry and the Cleveland Browns this year with Juan Thornhill, Dalvin Tomlinson, Ogbonnia Okoronkwo, Jordan Akins and Marquise Goodwin having signed the biggest contracts. Cleveland also lost Jacoby Brissett, Taven Bryan, Chase Winovich and Greedy Williams, among others, in free agency.

Looking ahead to the 2024 NFL draft, the Browns are not projected to gain any compensatory selections from player movement. Only three of their signings qualify in Thornhill, Okoronkwo and Tomlinson but the team only lost two players that qualified, Brissett and Bryan.

The Minnesota Vikings (Tomlinson), Kansas City Chiefs (Thornhill) and Houston Texans (Okoronkwo) are not projected to gain compensatory picks for the players they lost to Cleveland.

Figuring out what teams get compensated for lost players in free agency is based on a formula:

Contracts are ranked via a Final Numerical Value based on the sum of points awarded as follows: An inverse ranking of the contract’s Average Per Year (APY) One point each for each percentage point of snaps played on offense or defense, with a minimum requirement of 25%. (Kickers and punters earn points based upon statistical performance.) 20 or 5 points based upon being honored by the AP All Pro or PFWA On Field Awards lists.

In the last two seasons, the Browns received a compensatory selection after Kwesi Adofo-Mensah as a part of the program to promote the development of minority candidates. If Glenn Cook and/or Catherine Raiche are hired next offseason as a general manager of another team, Cleveland will receive compensatory picks for those moves.

The NFL doesn’t officially announce compensatory selections until next offseason. With more moves possible, the Browns equation could change.