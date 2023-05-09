Daily Dawg Chow 5/9: Browns early 2023 outlook not looking too bad

The latest from Dawgs By Nature:
- NFL free agency: Browns not projected to factor into compensatory picks either way (Jared Mueller) NFL free agency was busy for the Browns but compensatory picks were not impacted
- NFL schedule rumors: No delay but more TNF for teams? Fox/CBS change (Jared Mueller) The Browns schedule could be impacted if these NFL schedule rumors are true
- Browns crack top 10 of PFF’s power rankings (Jared Mueller) PFF’s power rankings are the highest on the Cleveland Browns
- NFL draft: Who is UDFA Lonnie Phelps, Jr.? Why did he get a huge payday? (Barry Shuck) The rookie defensive end was highly sought after by many teams
More Cleveland Browns news:
- Cleveland Browns Unveil Top Five Finalists For New Logo Design (Daily Snark) “The Cleveland Browns, yes the team that usually does things wrong, is actually using this offseason to lean into this premise and use it as an opportunity to give the talented designers out there a chance to be the artists behind the team’s new logo by crowdsourcing a new design from fans.”
- The Cleveland Browns shocked fans with their post-praft Power Ranking spot (Factory Of Sadness) “Those two seasons being marred by the play of the quarterback should tell most people that all the team needs is stability at the quarterback position, but that’s not always the case.”
- Cleveland Browns Comprehensive NFL Draft Review: Dorian Thompson-Robinson, QB UCLA (Sports Illustrated) “Robinson appeared in 50 games at UCLA, starting 40. He set multiple school records including for total yardage (12,536), passing yardage (10,710), completions (860), touchdown passes (88), and total touchdowns (116).”
- Cleveland Browns Super Bowl odds might be higher than you think (Dawg Pound Daily) “And for those who want to scoff at that position as being low, there are 14 teams in the playoffs each year, and the Browns have done enough to put themselves in that conversation.”
- O-Line expert says “Dawand Jones is the best tackle in the NFL draft” with Voch Lombardi (Youtube) Quincy Carrier gets some analysis from a respected OL scout
Loading comments...