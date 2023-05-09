Browns waive WR, DT days before rookie minicamp

Trying to keep up with the Cleveland Browns roster is often a very difficult thing. GM Andrew Berry is active in churning the bottom of the roster throughout the season in an attempt to find the right balance of players.

During the 2023 offseason, Berry has been busy with moves and has hinted more are coming. Tuesday, just before the start of rookie minicamp, the Browns waived DT Ben Stille and WR Marquez Stevenson to make room for drafted players and undrafted free agents on the team’s 90-man roster.

Stille was brought over from the Miami Dolphins last season. He played in six games for Cleveland including one start. He had three tackles and two quarterback pressures during his 75 snaps.

Stevenson was on the team’s practice squad for part of last season after playing in five games for the Buffalo Bills in 2021.

This offseason, Berry brought in multiple players at both defensive tackle and wide receiver to try to address the team’s weakness on both sides of the ball. That added depth came at the expense of Stille and Stevenson.

Rookie minicamp starts on May 12th in Berea. We should get official news from the team in the next few days about UDFA signings.