Daily Dawg Chow 6/1: Play-by-play man Jimmy Donovan must battle leukemia again

- New Browns defenders join stalwarts skipping voluntary OTAs (Jared Mueller) Za’Darius Smith, Dalvin Tomlinson join Myles Garrett and company away from Berea this week
- Browns Marquise Goodwin hype starts up as OTA highlight videos show his speed’s impact (Jared Mueller) Deshaun Watson hit one of his new receivers on a couple of big plays in Berea
- New formations, play options unveiled at Browns OTAs (Jared Mueller) Kevin Stefanski’s offense is not expected to look like the past three seasons
- Browns set to add $10 million in cap space on Friday for post-June 1st cuts (Chris Pokorny) With the way the cap works, the Browns will gain about $8.9 million in cap space.
- Jim Donovan, 3News sports anchor and ‘Voice of the Browns,’ announces leukemia relapse (WKYC) “During his announcement on Wednesday’s Front Row, Jimmy said that the trouble started about a year and a half ago. “I noticed something was amiss with my health,” he explained.”
- Deshaun Watson says he ‘would love’ DeAndre Hopkins on Browns (ESPN) “The Pro Bowl wide receiver was recently released by the Arizona Cardinals, clearing the way for Hopkins to join another team for the upcoming season.”
- Browns OC Alex Van Pelt Happy With WR Room Amidst DeAndre Hopkins Rumors, Comments on Backup RB Role (Sports Illustrated) “That’s a question for those guys upstairs, said Van Pelt on Wednesday. “Again, I can’t tell you how happy I am with what they’ve already added to us.”
- Jim Schwartz looking for Cleveland Browns defense to keep throwing ‘100 mph’ at opponents (Akron Beacon Journal) “However, as Schwartz himself said Wednesday, “we don’t have a game this week.” The Browns don’t even have full equipment on right now, essentially running around in jerseys and helmets.”
- The truth about Browns OTA’s (Youtube) Quincy Carrier gets into what is and is not important regarding what Cleveland is doing on the practice field right now
