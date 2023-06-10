Saturday Dawg Chow: Browns news (6/10/23)

Dawgs By Nature:
- Breakdown of TE Jordan Akins’ contract with the Browns (Chris Pokorny) - We’ve seen several players with option bonuses and void years built into their contracts, but now we have our first player in TE Jordan Akins who has a standard, straightforward contract. The Browns’ new tight end signed a 2-year deal worth $3.9 million.
- Chad O’Shea fired up about Browns wide receivers (Thomas Moore) - Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry took a hard look at the roster during the offseason and decided the wide receiver room needed some new faces. Outside of quarterback Deshaun Watson, there may not be anyone more fired up about the potential of the wide receivers than the man in charge of the group - pass game coordinator/wide receivers coach Chad O’Shea.
- Why isn’t anyone talking about new Browns safety Rodney McLeod? (Barry Shuck) - On May 5, the Cleveland Browns signed veteran free agent safety Rodney McLeod. Did anyone notice?
- Jordan Elliott seemingly guarantees his roster spot (Jared Mueller) - Roster decisions are still months away but, based on reports, two Cleveland Browns players have already, seemingly, guaranteed their 53-man roster spots for 2023.
Cleveland Browns:
- Takeaways from Browns minicamp 2023 (cleveland.com) - The Browns wrapped up their final day of minicamp on Thursday and players will now break for the summer. As we hit the NFL’s mini-summer break, here are three things to away from the last week.
- Deshaun Watson, defensive line depth and roster decisions: Browns minicamp takeaways (Beacon Journal) - The next time the Browns are together, they won’t be apart until whenever the 2023 season comes to a close. That will come in mid-to-late July when they gather in Berea before departing for The Greenbrier in West Virginia and the start of training camp.
- LB coach Jason Tarver wants Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah to get stronger before training camp (Browns Zone) - Linebackers coach Jason Tarver had a simple message for Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah as he headed into the six-week break before training camp. Get stronger.
- Should we be talking more about the 2023 Browns? (NFL.com) - “GMFB” discusses should we be talking more about the 2023 Cleveland Browns.
NFL:
- ‘You become the coordinator’: Ravens giving Lamar Jackson more freedom to audible (ESPN) - The Baltimore Ravens changed how they ran their offense against the Miami Dolphins in Week 2 last season to get a better read on Miami’s pressure package. The Ravens scrapped the huddle and allowed quarterback Lamar Jackson to make the calls at the line of scrimmage. Jackson will have the opportunity to get back to that “good place” under new offensive coordinator Todd Monken.
- Should the Patriots sign WR DeAndre Hopkins? We examine the pros and cons (The Athletic $$) - Much of the New England Patriots’ offseason was easy to foresee. One of the few surprises of the offseason, however, was the way the Pats shunned the wide receiver position, arguably their biggest weakness. Now, that could all change. The Patriots are poised to welcome three-time All-Pro wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins for a visit next week.
- Jets QB Zach Wilson says he’s not bitter after Aaron Rodgers trade: ‘I didn’t perform well’ (Yahoo Sports) - Zach Wilson, speaking for the first time since the New York Jets traded for Aaron Rodgers, didn’t shy away from the obvious: Two years after the Jets drafted him with the No. 2 pick to be the face of their franchise, Wilson had been supplanted by an older, more experienced and most assuredly better quarterback with four MVPs and a Super Bowl ring. Tough to endure as a 23-year-old? Probably. Hard to accept? Probably, too. But upset? Seemingly, no.
Make sure you join our great Chow Community in the comment section below to talk all things Browns, NFL and... weekend plans?!
Loading comments...