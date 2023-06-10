The Cleveland Browns fanbase is the best in all of the NFL and, at a minimum, all of sports in the United States. With very little (read: no) first-hand experience with international sports fandom, I don’t want to make too bold of a statement here.

Despite losing season after losing season, drama on top of drama and no Super Bowl appearances, let alone victories, Browns fans have persevered like nothing we have seen before.

One of the many ways Cleveland fans have proven how great they are is at training camp. In the past, new players have taken note of how packed the stands are and how lively the fans are just about practices.

The Browns training camp schedule this year promises to have much less access for those great fans. While dates and times that supporters can flock to Berea have not been announced, we have enough other information to know those availabilities will be far more limited this season.

With the makeover of the Berea campus, that may be on purpose.

HC Kevin Stefanski has already announced that the team will start training camp in West Virginia:

3News’ Nick Camino reported Sunday that the Browns will be starting training camp this year at The Greenbrier in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia. The plan is to start camp at The Greenbrier from July 22-30, which will be closed to the public.

We also know that the Browns will have joint practices with the Super Bowl runner-up Philadelphia Eagles this year. After hosting the Eagles last year, Cleveland will travel to Philadelphia in 2023:

Stefanski confirms the Browns will go to Philly for joint practices ahead of Week 2 of the preseason, same time as last year. The Eagles visited Berea last August.



Week 0 is the HOF Game. Browns will cut things a week short in June, then go to training camp a week early. — Zac Jackson (@AkronJackson) March 1, 2023

In 2022, the Browns opened up training camp to fans for just 11 days including the first day of camp with the last open practice coming just before hosting the Eagles.

This year, with camp starting in West Virginia and another set of joint practices, it will be interesting how many days fans will set foot on the Berea campus. If it is anything like last year’s schedule, less than 10 should be the expectation.

Do fewer practices open to fans bother you or do you think it helps the team focus on more important things?