Daily Dawg Chow 6/12: Browns might be interested in Yannick Ngakoue

- Browns must increase number of big plays on offense compared to last year: Way behind league leaders (Jared Mueller) Nick Chubb has done a ton but the passing game has fallen behind
- Myles Garrett moves into the top 5, up 3 spots, of ‘disruptors’ in the NFL (Jared MUeller) NFL rankings of all sorts have Browns DE Myles Garrett ranked very high
- Kevin Stefanski reminding players of NFL’s gambling rules (Thomas Moore) Browns HC says team continues to educate the players on what not to do regarding sports gambling.
More Cleveland Browns news:
- Browns Positioned to Sign Elite Free Agent Pass Rusher (heavy.com) “Were the team to sign Ngakoue, it would be solely as a pass-rush specialist, which is something he’s done at a high level his entire career, including at a Pro-Bowl level in 2017 with the Jacksonville Jaguars.”
- 2023 Fantasy Football Cleveland Browns Preview (fantasysixpack.net) “It’s not giving off a rosy outlook for Cleveland this season, should these trends continue. However, and this isn’t homer bias speaking, I think after a full offseason to prepare and get rapport with his teammates, Watson, and by extension the rest of the Cleveland offense, will look much better in 2023.”
- DeAndre Hopkins Starts Free Agency Tour (Sports Illustrated) “The Titans have as bad as a group of wide receivers as the league has to offer currently. They have Treylon Burks, who has a chance to be a good receiver, but little else at this point.”
- Jim Schwartz reveals unique plan to fix Browns’ defensive woes (Clutch Points) “It is clear that Schwartz is already invigorating the team with his fiery brand of defense, with many of the new look defensive line signees speaking highly of their first interactions. Dalvin Tomlinson had plenty of positives to stay about Schwartz, via Ashley Bastock of Cleveland.com”
- “The Browns must use Elijah Moore like Deebo” (Youtube) Quincy Carrier reacts to some of the more interesting takes from Browns fans
