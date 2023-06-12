 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Breakdown of WR Elijah Moore’s contract with the Browns

Cleveland’s cost for Moore is virtually nothing when it comes to the cap.

By Chris Pokorny
The Browns acquired WR Elijah Moore this offseason in a trade with the New York Jets. Cleveland may have given up a pricey draft pick for Moore, but one of the return benefits is that the third-year receiver is still on his rookie contract and counts very little toward the cap. This will be one of the simpler breakdowns we have to do:

WR Elijah Moore’s Contract, Cap Hits Per Year

Year Base Salary Signing Bonus Total Cap Hit
Year Base Salary Signing Bonus Total Cap Hit
2023 $1,472,766 $0 $1,472,766
2024 $1,879,149 $0 $1,879,149
Total $3,351,915 $0 $3,351,915
  • On Moore’s rookie contract with the Jets in 2021, he had a $3.862 million signing bonus spread over four years. Most of the time, with trades, the remaining years become a dead cap hit for the team that traded the player. Therefore, the Jets have a $1.931 million cap hit for Moore in 2023.
  • Cleveland’s cap hit for Moore is only related to his base salary over the next two seasons. $1 million of his 2023 base salary is guaranteed, so if he was god-awful for some reason in camp and the team wanted to cut him, they’d still be on the hook for that. There is no guaranteed money in 2024. Moore is a promising player who the team believes in, though, so his contract value is a bargain in their minds for these next two seasons.

