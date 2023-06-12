Breakdown of WR Elijah Moore’s contract with the Browns

The Browns acquired WR Elijah Moore this offseason in a trade with the New York Jets. Cleveland may have given up a pricey draft pick for Moore, but one of the return benefits is that the third-year receiver is still on his rookie contract and counts very little toward the cap. This will be one of the simpler breakdowns we have to do:
WR Elijah Moore’s Contract, Cap Hits Per Year
|Year
|Base Salary
|Signing Bonus
|Total Cap Hit
|Year
|Base Salary
|Signing Bonus
|Total Cap Hit
|2023
|$1,472,766
|$0
|$1,472,766
|2024
|$1,879,149
|$0
|$1,879,149
|Total
|$3,351,915
|$0
|$3,351,915
- On Moore’s rookie contract with the Jets in 2021, he had a $3.862 million signing bonus spread over four years. Most of the time, with trades, the remaining years become a dead cap hit for the team that traded the player. Therefore, the Jets have a $1.931 million cap hit for Moore in 2023.
- Cleveland’s cap hit for Moore is only related to his base salary over the next two seasons. $1 million of his 2023 base salary is guaranteed, so if he was god-awful for some reason in camp and the team wanted to cut him, they’d still be on the hook for that. There is no guaranteed money in 2024. Moore is a promising player who the team believes in, though, so his contract value is a bargain in their minds for these next two seasons.
