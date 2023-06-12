Breakdown of WR Elijah Moore’s contract with the Browns

The Browns acquired WR Elijah Moore this offseason in a trade with the New York Jets. Cleveland may have given up a pricey draft pick for Moore, but one of the return benefits is that the third-year receiver is still on his rookie contract and counts very little toward the cap. This will be one of the simpler breakdowns we have to do:

WR Elijah Moore’s Contract, Cap Hits Per Year Year Base Salary Signing Bonus Total Cap Hit Year Base Salary Signing Bonus Total Cap Hit 2023 $1,472,766 $0 $1,472,766 2024 $1,879,149 $0 $1,879,149 Total $3,351,915 $0 $3,351,915