Breakdown of WR Marquise Goodwin’s contract with the Browns

WR Marquise Goodwin was one of the Cleveland Browns’ free agent signings this offseason. He can provide some unique opportunities for the offense with his speed, but on the same note, the team has gotten pretty stacked at the position — let’s see how his deal is set up.
WR Marquise Goodwin’s Contract, Cap Hits Per Year
|Year
|Base Salary
|Signing Bonus
|Roster Bonus
|Total Cap Hit
|2023
|$1,195,000
|$250,000
|$195,000
|$1,640,000
- Goodwin has a signing bonus of $250,000, and then $150,000 of his base salary is guaranteed. That means if Cleveland cuts him after camp, they would carry $400,000 in dead cap space for him.
- He also has a $15,000 per-game roster bonus. He played 13 games last year, so only $195,000 counts toward the cap initially as likely to be earned; the full amount would be $255,000.
- Goodwin actually has the 4th-highest cap hit among wide receivers on the team, ahead of Elijah Moore, Anthony Schwartz, David Bell, and others. We’ll see how things ultimately fare for him — we know some decisions will have to be made, particularly with Goodwin vs. Schwartz.
