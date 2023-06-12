Breakdown of WR Marquise Goodwin’s contract with the Browns

WR Marquise Goodwin was one of the Cleveland Browns’ free agent signings this offseason. He can provide some unique opportunities for the offense with his speed, but on the same note, the team has gotten pretty stacked at the position — let’s see how his deal is set up.

WR Marquise Goodwin’s Contract, Cap Hits Per Year Year Base Salary Signing Bonus Roster Bonus Total Cap Hit Year Base Salary Signing Bonus Roster Bonus Total Cap Hit 2023 $1,195,000 $250,000 $195,000 $1,640,000