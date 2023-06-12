Browns DT Perrion Winfrey sees misdemeanor assault charge dismissed

Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey saw his misdemeanor assault charge dismissed on Friday after he completed a pretrial diversion program.

That is according to court documents and multiple media reports.

#Browns DT Perrion Winfrey's case for misdemeanor assault against a woman he was dating has been dismissed upon completion of a pretrial diversion program https://t.co/fw5xcedmSc — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) June 12, 2023

Winfrey was originally charged in April for allegedly causing bodily injury to a woman he was dating by grabbing her with his hand, according to Fox 26 in Houston. That incident was just the latest for Winfrey since he joined the Browns.

Last season, Winfrey was suspended by the Browns for the Week 2 game over a disciplinary issue. He was also inactive for three consecutive games beginning with the October 31 game against the Cincinnati Bengals where he was a healthy scratch. The following week he was out against the Miami Dolphins after missing practices with an illness, then against the Buffalo Bills with a concussion.

Winfrey said he suffered the concussion after running into a pole while driving a scooter, but Mary Kay Cabot at cleveland.com reported that the concussion was actually the result of Winfrey losing control of his car while trying to drive in the snow and coming up with the scooter story because he was embarrassed.

Earlier this month Winfrey was the victim, along with cornerback Greg Newsome II, of an armed robbery at gunpoint when six masked men robbed them and stole Newsome’s truck outside of a Cleveland nightclub.

Winfrey was in town last week for Cleveland’s three-day mandatory minicamp but worked inside the team facility the first two days before joining the rest of the squad for on-field activities the final day.

A fourth-round selection in the 2023 NFL Draft, Winfrey will need to be on top of his game in training camp and the preseason if he hopes to earn playing time along Cleveland’s rebuilt defensive line.