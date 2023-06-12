DeAndre Hopkins free agency update: First visit complete, no contract signed

What started out hot and heavy with rumors of WR DeAndre Hopkins signing with the Kansas City Chiefs, Buffalo Bills or Cleveland Browns has turned into a slow slog. With NFL news mostly limited, with many teams done with mandatory minicamps last week and others completing theirs this week, Hopkins’ free agency is the last big decision out there.

For the Browns, Hopkins seemed like a longshot but it seems that reuniting with QB Deshaun Watson is still a possibility. We haven’t heard much noise related to Hopkins and Cleveland but the talented receiver visited the Tennessee Titans this week including taking in a Tim McGraw last night:

The Titans are currently hosting free agent WR DeAndre Hopkins in Nashville. Looks like last night he checked out the CMAs. pic.twitter.com/HX3saN5VD0 — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) June 12, 2023

While the Titans showed Hopkins a good time during his visit, late Monday afternoon he departed Nashville without signing a deal:

DeAndre Hopkins left the Titans facility late this afternoon after spending hours with the players and staff.



The meeting apparently went well but no deal was struck today, per sources.



Hopkins is expected to take more

visits with teams, that could of course always change. — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) June 12, 2023

Generally, but not always, a player leaving a team after a visit is not a good sign for a future contract agreement.

The New England Patriots are expected to be next on the former Houston Texans and Arizona Cardinals star. HC Bill Belichick wouldn’t confirm any details but noted the team’s interest in his normal, roundabout way:

“We’re working through it, so I don’t really have anything to add to that,” Belichick said. “I think it relates more to logistics and things like that. So, I’m not really a travel agent here. I’m not going to say it’s going to happen here, or not going to happen or whatever.

It is unknown if Hopkins will visit with any other teams, including Cleveland, but, as we shared on June 2nd, the Browns are still in the running.

If Tennessee had blown Hopkins away with a strong contract offer, the receiver likely never leaves Nashville. If the Patriots were the top team on his list, he likely would have made a trip up to Boston first. As of now, as much is known about Hopkins' next destination, outside of rumors, as we knew when he got cut.