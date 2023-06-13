Daily Dawg Chow 6/13: Perrion Winfrey cleared in legal matter

The latest from Dawgs By Nature:
- DeAndre Hopkins free agency update: First visit complete, no contract signed (Jared Mueller) With mandatory minicamp in the rearview for many teams, DeAndre Hopkins rumors are the only thing of interest
- Browns have their official new dog (not Dawg) logo (Jared Mueller) The Browns logo contest ended with just two finalists remaining
- Browns DT Perrion Winfrey sees misdemeanor assault charge dismissed (Thomas Moore) Winfrey completed a pretrial division program related to an alleged incident with a woman he was dating.
- The story of how the wedge between Art Modell and Paul Brown began: Part 1 (Barry Shuck) Modell was part of the third ownership group
More Cleveland Browns news:
- Browns unveil new dawg logo (clevelandbrowns.com) “The winning logo was Option No. 2 in the final round of the Browns’ fan vote and created by Houston Mark, a designer who sought to create a logo that displayed the intensity and passion of the fanbase while including several symbols that highlight the history of both the franchise and Cleveland.”
- Cleveland Browns Underrated Star Named (Sports Illustrated) “Okoronkwo inked a four-year deal with the Browns worth $18.9 million, which looks like quite the deal for the Browns on paper. In 2023, Okoronkwo will be in his fifth NFL season.”
- Perrion Winfrey has a chance to make the Cleveland Browns now that his assault charges are dropped (Factory of Sadness) “Due to this being a very favorable outcome for Winfrey, it’s become far more likely than not that he makes this team this season.”
- Browns Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl (WSAZ) “The Cleveland Browns at the moment have +3000 odds of winning the Super Bowl.”
- The expectations for DeShaun Watson in 2023 (Youtube) Quincy Carrier gets specific about what to expect from the Browns’ quarterback this year
