Daily Dawg Chow 6/14: PFF weighs in on 2023 Browns

- How does the Browns offense stack up in PFF’s rankings? (Thomas Moore) The offense proved early last season it could be a top unit. So how does this year’s squad look heading into the 2023 season?
- Browns among 6 teams to blow multiple big leads but did not have the most (Jared Mueller) Raiders blew the most big leads in 2022, Browns tied for second
- Amari Cooper showed underrated versatility last year, could impact how Elijah Moore is used (Jared Mueller) Browns got a lot of production from Amari Cooper in the slot
- Cleveland Browns unveil new dawg logo with nods to city, team (USA Today) “The new logo was created by designer Houston Mark, which he submitted for the competition in April. He said the logo is designed around a bullmastiff dog after the breed was selected in a contest as the breed that best represents the team. Within the logo are several symbols related to the team, city and state.”
- 2023 NFL Offseason report: Cleveland Browns (Pro Football Focus) “Similar to the Ravens, the Browns have the pieces on both sides of the ball to make a championship run as long as their quarterback returns to top form.”
- Browns eager to use Elijah Moore’s ‘exceptional’ skills in variety of roles (clevelandbrowns.com) “Elijah is very unique in that he can play multiple roles,” O’Shea said. “He has a great skill set physically, but the thing that’s been most impressive about Elijah is his ability to function mentally across all the spots we’ve put him. Mentally, he’s been able to handle that. He increases his value for us as he increases his role.”
- James Robinson makes sense for the Cleveland Browns (Dawg Pound Daily) “In a surprising move, the New England Patriots released Robinson just three months after signing him to a two-year, $8 million deal. The contract had protections for the Patriots to move on if they felt the need due to Robinson’s injury history.”
