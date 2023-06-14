 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Daily Dawg Chow 6/14: PFF weighs in on 2023 Browns

More of the latest Browns news and notes from around the web in today’s dose of the Daily Dawg Chow.

By Ezweav
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Cleveland Browns Offseason Workout Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images

The latest from Dawgs By Nature:

More Cleveland Browns news:

  • Cleveland Browns unveil new dawg logo with nods to city, team (USA Today) “The new logo was created by designer Houston Mark, which he submitted for the competition in April. He said the logo is designed around a bullmastiff dog after the breed was selected in a contest as the breed that best represents the team. Within the logo are several symbols related to the team, city and state.”
  • 2023 NFL Offseason report: Cleveland Browns (Pro Football Focus) “Similar to the Ravens, the Browns have the pieces on both sides of the ball to make a championship run as long as their quarterback returns to top form.”
  • Browns eager to use Elijah Moore’s ‘exceptional’ skills in variety of roles (clevelandbrowns.com) “Elijah is very unique in that he can play multiple roles,” O’Shea said. “He has a great skill set physically, but the thing that’s been most impressive about Elijah is his ability to function mentally across all the spots we’ve put him. Mentally, he’s been able to handle that. He increases his value for us as he increases his role.”
  • James Robinson makes sense for the Cleveland Browns (Dawg Pound Daily) “In a surprising move, the New England Patriots released Robinson just three months after signing him to a two-year, $8 million deal. The contract had protections for the Patriots to move on if they felt the need due to Robinson’s injury history.”
  • How Skip Bayless ruined sports-talk (Youtube) one of the most brilliant performances of Quincy Carrier’s career

More From Dawgs By Nature

Loading comments...