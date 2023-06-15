Daily Dawg Chow 6/15: Stump Mitchell speaks up for Jerome Ford

The latest from Dawgs By Nature:
- First jersey, favorite jersey: What Browns player, number have you worn? (Jared Mueller) “Browns fans are the best in the land but, with so much turnover on the roster, jersey selections have been slim”
- The Browns defense is counting on linebacker JOK to rebound (Barry Shuck) The soul of the defensive unit begins with 2-8
- Greg Newsome II clarifies role concerns from 2022, exciting Jim Schwartz plans (Jared Mueller) Almost NFL drama with Greg Newsome II due to how he was used last season
- Daily Dawg Chow 6/14: PFF weighs in on 2023 Browns (Ezweav) More of the latest Browns news and notes from around the web in today’s dose of the Daily Dawg Chow.
More Cleveland Browns news:
- RB coach Stump Mitchell believes Jerome Ford capable of doing ‘anything and everything’ in 2nd season (clevelandbrowns.com) “Jerome’s got a skillset that allows him to do anything and everything,” run game coordinator/running backs coach Stump Mitchell said after mandatory minicamp”
- Top 5 Cleveland Browns of the 21st Century according to Chris Simms (Factory of Sadness) “Speaking with Ahmed Fareed for NBC Sports, Simms and Fareed looked at the top players since the 21st century and were forced to whittle them down to five.”
- Cleveland Browns reveal new Dawg logo: Where to buy shirts, hats, more (cleveland.com) “Shortly after the logo was unveiled, Fanatics released gear with the new logo, giving fans an opportunity to wear the new Dawg logo before training camp opens at the end of July.”
- Browns Rank Near The Top Of Important PFF Position Ranking (Browns Nation) “Guard Joel Bitonio helps headline this unit, as he is one of the league’s best at his position and has made the Pro Bowl five straight times and the All-Pro first-team in each of the last two seasons.”
- The most important season in Browns history (Youtube) Quincy Carrier assigns the appropriate weight to this upcoming year
