Breakdown of the rest of the Browns’ offensive free agent contracts

We’ve been breaking down contracts for the Cleveland Browns’ free agent and trade acquisitions from this offseason. The bigger contracts have been covered already, and now we have a little over a handful of smaller contracts to look at. We will do one post on the remaining offensive contracts, and then look at defensive contracts.

On the offensive side of the ball, we have already looked at:

The remaining two contracts on offense are for QB Josh Dobbs and OG Wes Martin.

QB Josh Dobbs Contract, Cap Hits Per Year Year Base Salary Signing Bonus Total Cap Hit Year Base Salary Signing Bonus Total Cap Hit 2023 $1,500,000 $500,000 $2,000,000

What you see if what you get: Dobbs’ entire $2 million contract is fully guaranteed. That means if Cleveland decides they want to cut him because they don’t think they want him as their No. 2 quarterback, they are still on the hook for the full amount.

OG Wes Martin, Cap Hits Per Year Year Base Salary Signing Bonus Total Cap Hit Year Base Salary Signing Bonus Total Cap Hit 2023 $1,080,000 $0 $940,000