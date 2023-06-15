Breakdown of the rest of the Browns’ offensive free agent contracts

We’ve been breaking down contracts for the Cleveland Browns’ free agent and trade acquisitions from this offseason. The bigger contracts have been covered already, and now we have a little over a handful of smaller contracts to look at. We will do one post on the remaining offensive contracts, and then look at defensive contracts.
On the offensive side of the ball, we have already looked at:
The remaining two contracts on offense are for QB Josh Dobbs and OG Wes Martin.
QB Josh Dobbs Contract, Cap Hits Per Year
|Year
|Base Salary
|Signing Bonus
|Total Cap Hit
|2023
|$1,500,000
|$500,000
|$2,000,000
- What you see if what you get: Dobbs’ entire $2 million contract is fully guaranteed. That means if Cleveland decides they want to cut him because they don’t think they want him as their No. 2 quarterback, they are still on the hook for the full amount.
OG Wes Martin, Cap Hits Per Year
|Year
|Base Salary
|Signing Bonus
|Total Cap Hit
|2023
|$1,080,000
|$0
|$940,000
- Martin is a veteran camp body — the type of player who, when he signs, knows that he is happy to be competing for a roster spot. Therefore, he has no guaranteed money — if the Browns end up cutting him at some point, they will owe nothing against the cap.
- Why is his cap hit (if he makes the team) lower than his base salary? Because of the Veteran Salary Benefit. This allows teams to sign veteran players to one-year deals, but only have the cap hit be worth the amount of a minimum-salary player who has had 2 years in the NFL. That value is $940,000. So while Martin can earn more if he is with the team the entire season, the team would have a little less count toward the cap.
