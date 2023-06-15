Browns make a front office hire under the title, “Football Administration and Research Assistant”

According to Brad Stainbrook of ESPN Cleveland, the Cleveland Browns have hired Grant Reiter as the newest member of their front office, under the title “Football Administration and Research Assistant.”

The #Browns have hired former Philadelphia Eagles football transactions front office member Grant Reiter. His title in Cleveland is “Football Administration and Research Assistant.” — Brad Stainbrook (@StainbrookNFL) June 15, 2023

Although the move was made note of today by Stainbrook, on Reiter’s Linkedin page, it states that he has been with the Browns’ organization since February 2023. His previous role was listed as dealing with football transactions for the Philadelphia Eagles from March 2022 to August 2022. It appears that he is also working on his Law Degree at Harvard.

Also listed on Reiter’s Linkedin page is a website called “The 33rd Team,” where you can see an archive of what he has written, where he often wrote about topics related to the salary cap. While it’s unclear what his exact duties with the Browns are, a reasonable guess is that he assists in monitoring the cap and other salary-related moves.