Daily Dawg Chow 6/16: Browns defense getting better playing together

The latest from Dawgs By Nature:
- Juan Thornhill’s coverage: Newest Brown near the top of the league (Jared Mueller) NFL free agency brought Juan Thornhill to Cleveland to take the place of John Johnson III
- The story of how the wedge between Art Modell and Paul Brown began: Part 2 (Barry Shuck) Modell was part of the third ownership group
- Browns make a front office hire under the title, “Football Administration and Research Assistant” (Chris Pokorny) The front office addition appears that it was made back in February 2023.
- Breakdown of the rest of the Browns’ offensive free agent contracts (Chris Pokorny) Looking at the contracts of QB Josh Dobbs and OG Wes Martin.
- Former Browns WR Homer Jones passes away at age 82 (Thomas Moore) Jones spent his final NFL season with the Browns and made one memorable play in orange and brown.
More Cleveland Browns news:
- 3 Cleveland Browns that could have breakout seasons in 2023 (Dawg Pound Daily) “He only went for 901 yards and five scores in his first two years combined. However, he finally delivered in his third season as he came up with 61 catches for 839 yards and three touchdowns.”
- Browns add Former Eagles Front Office Member (Sports Illustrated) “Reiter spent six months with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2022 working in the transactions department in the Eagles’ front office. Prior to that, Reiter worked for The 33rd Team for 10 months as a content contributor and director of football research.”
- The new Cleveland Browns logo has a ridiculous number of hidden meanings (Creative Bloq) “The fans in the Dawg Pound have spoken, and they’ve opted for a design with close to a dozen hidden references that might go unnoticed among those not familiar with the American football team.”
- PFF ranks the Cleveland Browns’ running backs 3rd best unit in the NFL (Factory of Sadness) “While he’s missed some games, he’s largely been reliable week in and week out. That isn’t even the best thing about Chubb, as while he’s been someone you can rely on to be ready to play, he’s also never been a problem off the field unlike some of his current and past teammates.”
- Reacting to the worst take ever? (Youtube) Quincy Carrier reflects on a less than stellar observation from yesteryear
