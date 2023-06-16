Kareem Hunt rumor: 1st team with interest in RB identified

The Kareem Hunt story with the Cleveland Browns is likely over. The hometown kid excited fans with his passion, got paid well for being a backup running back in the NFL and has his production mostly fall off a cliff last year while requesting a trade or new contract.

Hunt was mostly healthy last season but 66% of our readers did not think the team should re-sign the running back when polled (within our free agent profile on him) before free agency.

As free agency went on, we didn’t hear anything about interest in Hunt from around the league. Media and fans would ponder his next destination, as his name value is still of interest, but Hunt rumors were quite minimal. In May, We gave you three potential destinations for the former Browns runner.

Cleveland seems content with Jerome Ford as the team’s primary backup.

Finally, we have a new NFL free agency rumor that doesn’t involve DeAndre Hopkins:

I’m told the #Commanders have quietly been making some preliminary inquiries behind-the-scenes on free agent RB Kareem Hunt, per league source.



We’ll see if this leads to an opportunity for Hunt with Washington. — JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) June 16, 2023

The Washington Commanders make a lot of sense as Hunt has a history with their offensive coordinator, Eric Bienemy, from their shared time with the Kansas City Chiefs. Former Cleveland QB Jacoby Brissett is also with the Commanders, fighting for their starting job, after spending last year with Hunt.

As RB Jonathan Taylor mentioned, running backs continue to be devalued in the league. Dalvin Cook is also a free agent and Saquon Barkley hasn’t been able to come to a long-term agreement after being franchise tagged. Hunt’s former teammate Nick Chubb is, so far, the exception to the rule. Running backs in the NFL don’t tend to get paid and don’t tend to play out their contracts.

For now, the former NFL rushing champion with the Chiefs at least has a team rumored to be interested in his services. Given the lack of, reported, interest around the league, it is likely Hunt will have to settle for a minimal contract with some incentives. With Cook, and a few other running backs, on the market, Hunt might have to continue to wait.

Are you with the 66% that didn’t want Hunt back earlier this offseason or do you think the team should try to mend fences and bring him back? Join the comment section below: