The NFL Draft is big business. The NFL Supplemental Draft, not so much.

For Cleveland Browns fans, the supplemental draft has had two really interesting players added to the team. First, QB Bernie Kosar used a loophole to make sure he was drafted by the Browns. Then, much later, Cleveland selected WR Josh Gordon whose struggles with substances followed him from college into the pros.

Both Kosar and Gordon played great for the Browns but Gordon’s struggles off the field led to a variety of suspensions while Kosar led the team as the primary starter for nine seasons. Kosar is the third leading passer in franchise history and has the third most wins by a Cleveland quarterback.

Gordon holds the team’s single-season record for receiving yards with 1,646 in 2013 and is 18th on the all-time list with just over 3,100 yards.

Today came news that the NFL Supplemental Draft will be held for the first time since 2019:

UPDATE: Supplemental Draft is scheduled for Tuesday, July 11.



Prospects must apply with the league office for eligibility. Milton Wright has been approved. https://t.co/PVQp0s4vp5 — Dane Brugler (@dpbrugler) June 16, 2023

As noted above, WR Milton Wright, who last played with the Purdue Boilermakers, is already set to enter this version of the draft. Wright was declared academically ineligible for the 2022 college season when he was expected to take over for David Bell, the Browns third-round pick in 2022, as Purdue’s top pass catcher.

In 27 games, the 6’3” receiver had 99 receptions including 57 in 2021. The bigger receiver added seven touchdowns in the last season he was eligible to play.

It will be interesting if teams get any kind of testing numbers on supplemental players. Wright’s highlights show him using his size, good hands and yards after reception skills to make his impact:

Generally, players in the NFL Supplemental Draft get more hype than their talent deserves. At this point in time in the offseason, there is not a lot else to focus on and a limited number of players are eligible to be selected.

Wright could be the exception. With a month before a selection can take place, we will likely get more information on Wright, as well as any other player that might be deemed eligible.