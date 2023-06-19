Dawg Chow 6/19: Should the Browns try to get on Hard Knocks?

The latest from Dawgs By Nature:
- Browns lack of play-action passing last year is surprising (Jared Mueller) Cleveland’s offense should look different this year but play-action passing was a staple before 2022
- Browns WR group ranked in the bottom half of the league (Jared Mueller) WR Power Rankings: Despite excitement, Amari Cooper & company ranked low
- Browns salary cap space going into summer break (Jared Mueller) NFL cap space is very flexible but a look at where the Browns space is now
- Sunday Dawg Chow: Browns news (6/18/23) (Thomas Moore) More of the latest Browns news and notes from around the web in today’s dose of the Sunday Dawg Chow.
More Cleveland Browns news:
- 3 reasons the Cleveland Browns should beg to be on Hard Knocks (Dawg Pound Daily) “I’m not going to lie though, it was entertaining. Even though that poor start to the season cost Jackson his job, Hard Knocks made me fall in love with this team even more.”
- Cowboys Ex Ezekiel Elliott to Cleveland? ‘Home-Town’ Browns Decide on Signing (Sports Illustrated) “But meaning no insult to Zeke ... he will reportedly not be playing for the Cleveland Browns, even though one of his “adopted home-town teams’’ is indeed looking to sign another running back.”
- Browns Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl (WSAZ) “As of July 2 the Cleveland Browns’ odds of winning the Super Bowl are listed at +3000.”
- Cleveland Browns RB Jerome Ford preparing for a much bigger role in 2023 (NEO Sports Insider) “While we continue to debate if it’s going to be second year running back Jerome Ford or if the team were to bring in an additional free agent still on the market, it seems that the team doesn’t have that same concern.”
- Watson will break all the Browns passing records? (Youtube) Quincy Carrier reacts to some of the expectations for Cleveland’s quarterback
