The Cleveland Browns have had a very good offseason. GM Andrew Berry has addressed many of the big holes on the team while bringing back solid contributors across the board. Unfortunately, having a very good offseason is unprovable and all that matters is having a very good regular season.

One area on the roster that sticks out as potentially a weakness is running back. While RB Nick Chubb is the best back in the NFL, Jerome Ford is an unproven backup and the rest of the depth will be fighting to make the roster. Right now, John Kelly Jr., Hassan Hall and Nate McCrary will be fighting for the third running back spot with WR/RB Demetric Felton possibly in the mix.

Mary Kay Cabot expects that depth chart to change but not by signing bigger names like Dalvin Cook, Ezekiel Elliott or bringing back Kareem Hunt:

I think it will be a potential No. 3 back behind Nick Chubb and Jerome Ford who can serve as a solid No. 2 in the event of injury, and churn out 100 yards if both Chubb and Ford are hurt. I don’t think it will be hard to find a back to fill the role, especially behind this offensive line.

In a lot of ways, Cabot described what D’Ernest Johnson was able to do for the team when Chubb and Hunt got hurt in the past.

There are a few other names on the current free agent list including Leonard Fournette, J.D. McKissic, Mark Ingram and Marlon Mack. Unless the team believes someone still available in NFL free agency is significantly better than the young guys fighting for a roster spot, they may be best to wait things out and see what their needs are when they get closer to the NFL trade deadline.