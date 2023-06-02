Daily Dawg Chow 6/2: More speculation about DeAndre Hopkins to the Browns

The latest from Dawgs By Nature:
- 3 bold predictions for the Browns from Sports Illustrated (Barry Shuck) “Back in the day, it was Sports Illustrated, the Sporting News, Sports, Lindy’s Sports, Football Digest, and a handful of lesser-known publications if you wanted to get your NFL news on a national basis.”
- Is this the year? Adam Schein includes Myles Garrett as Defensive Player of the Year as a bold prediction (Chris Pokorny) What will it take for Myles Garrett to finally win the top honor among defenders?
- Denzel Ward provides intel into new Browns defense under Jim Schwartz (Jared Mueller) Miscommunication was prevalent under Joe Woods in Cleveland
More Cleveland Browns news:
- Browns Insider Comments On Chances Of Landing DeAndre Hopkins (Browns Nation) “They put in some work to add more firepower to both ends of the field, and the expectation is that a full season of Deshaun Watson will result in a much better offensive performance in 2023.”
- Browns may have room for another move after June 1 (Dawg Pound Daily) “The reason is that when teams release players with guaranteed money on their contracts, the cap hit is spread out over two seasons — if they are released as post-June 1 cuts.”
- Browns’ Maurice Hurst: Participating in OTAs (CBS Sports) “Hurst missed the entire 2022 campaign due to injury but now appears to be fully healthy.”
- Future Hall of Fame WR Predicted to Join Watson, Browns (Heavy.com) “What is far more interesting is that Hopkins just signed a new agent,” Burge wrote. “A new agent that is based out of Cleveland.”
- What is the national media saying about D-Hop to the Browns? (Youtube) Quincy Carrier examines what people saying about the free agent WR
