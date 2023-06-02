The first week in June in the NFL is not normally a time for rumors but the free agency of WR DeAndre Hopkins is not a normal one. Generally, a player with his contract and history is either sticking with his team by this point or would have been released at least a month or so prior to when the Arizona Cardinals set him free.

Hopkins to the Cleveland Browns rumors have been hot and heavy starting before NFL free agency. They cooled when GM Andrew Berry added Elijah Moore, Marquise Goodwin and Cedric Tillman to the receiver room.

With Hopkins a free agent, the rumors have heated back up as no trade compensation and, likely, a more realistic contract make reuniting Hopkins and Deshaun Watson possible.

Catching you up on the Hopkins rumors starting with what I am hearing:

All things being equal, Hopkins would sign in Cleveland

Right now, no team has blown the receiver away with a big enough offer to take the Browns out of the running

Hopkins has an interest in coming to Cleveland, not just because of money

Money is important

The Browns have an interest in signing Hopkins within reason

Signing Watson’s former teammate could lead to a trade of Donovan Peoples-Jones

DPJ will be a free agent next year, his return is not certain

Cleveland is unlikely to offer Hopkins the most money nor do they offer the best chance to produce big numbers in 2023 to get big money next offseason

If the Browns are being used for leverage, they are okay with it. It shows other free agents that they are a real deal place for top players to come

Unless a team comes out of nowhere or has an injury creating a huge need, Hopkins is unlikely to sniff a contract near what Odell Beckham Jr. received

received Like Amari Cooper , Hopkins is seen as a 1B/2A level receiver around the league

, Hopkins is seen as a 1B/2A level receiver around the league If Hopkins is signed this year, the top four receivers for the team the following year (2024) are likely Hopkins, Tillman, Moore and David Bell with Cooper and DPJ elsewhere

with Cooper and DPJ elsewhere Unless he redoes his contract or has a monster year, this is Cooper’s last season with the Browns either way

I talked a lot about Hopkins but a few other topics as well on Sports 4 CLE from cleveland.com in the video below:

Hopkins Rumor Recap

Aaron Wilson and Brad Stainbrook agree that a reunion is quite possible:

Wilson went on 92.3 The Fan and shared that Watson is working hard behind the scenes:

.@AaronWilson_NFL on @afternoon923FAN re: #Browns - DeAndre Hopkins: "Strong mutual interest. What Deshaun Watson said publicly, he's working on privately; It's just a matter of making the numbers work. I'm not predicting a signing. There's interest. We'll see where it goes" — Keith Britton (@KeithBritton86) June 2, 2023

Jordan Schultz notes that Cleveland and New England “stand out” based on what he’s hearing:

“The two teams that stand out to me would be

New England, and maybe Cleveland”@Schultz_Report discusses some potential landing spots for DeAndre Hopkins: pic.twitter.com/1tZrjvf7zE — Ross Tucker Podcast (@RossTuckerPod) May 31, 2023

What former NFL Network reporter Mike Giardi is hearing would likely rule out the Browns:

Buffalo has had interest. The Patriots have had interest. Best I can tell, no one believes he is what he once was, and that will be part of the challenge in acquiring the player. A couple of teams I spoke with before the draft believe $$$ will be the driver in this, more so than… https://t.co/AQUeRoQbPJ — Mike Giardi (@MikeGiardi) May 26, 2023

New Cleveland DE Za’Darius Smith is all smiles with the idea of Hopkins coming on board:

The Browns need to sign Hopkins according to Conor Orr with Sports Illustrated who used this analogy:

The Browns have already purchased waterfront property. They already have a dock. They already dress like Boat Guys. They are at the point when, no matter how nonsensical acquiring a used boat may be, it is the only decision now.

Where do you think Hopkins signs? What do you make of the Browns rumors? Do you want him to sign with Cleveland?