Daily Dawg Chow 6/20: Amari Cooper, passing offense - poised for a big year

- ‘Make-or-break season’ for this member of the Cleveland Browns (Jared Mueller) Jedrick Wills gets the nod even if Deshaun Watson is the key to the season
- Browns D-line makes huge jump in rankings (Thomas Moore) Reinforcements have arrived, and Cleveland still has Myles Garrett, which has the position group trending in the right direction.
- 3 key Browns who cannot become injured in 2023 (Barry Shuck) Sadly, the entire season may ride on these guys
- NFL free agency report: Browns looking for RB but not a big name one (Jared Mueller) Dalvin Cook, Ezekiel Elliott or Kareem Hunt are not walking through that door
- Amari Cooper likes the ‘vibe’ he’s getting from the Cleveland Browns (al.com) “Just to come out here and be able to feel good again, it’s a great feeling,” Cooper said. “You never really want to play hurt. It’s not very pleasant to play hurt, but you got to do what you got to do.”
- The Cleveland Browns weren’t really interested in ex-Pro Bowlers DeAndre Hopkins and Ezekiel Elliott (Factory of Sadness) “So the rumors made sense at first. Now, however, the tune has changed. Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com went on the Chico Bormann Show a few days and revealed that the Browns never had an interest in Hopkins.”
- Browns’ Biggest Weaknesses Ahead of 2023 NFL Training Camp (Bleacher Report) “The team didn’t make a ton of huge moves over the offseason, but it should have a stronger roster than it did in 2022.”
- Where Browns Biggest Remaining Free Agents Could End Up (Sports Illustrated) “There are a few connections Hunt has in Washington. He played for Eric Bieniemy when the two were with the Kansas City Chiefs and Hunt had a breakout rookie season. Jacoby Brissett is also with the Commanders as he looks to compete with Sam Howell for the starting job this year.”
- The Massive upgrade around Myles Garrett (Youtube) Quincy Carrier goes over what that does and doesn’t mean
