Daily Dawg Chow 6/21: Ogbonnia Okoronkwo is eyeing a big role in Cleveland

- NFL reveals another data point that shows just how impressive Nick Chubb has been (Jared Mueller) Nick Chubb and Derrick Henry make something out of nothing quite often
- Browns 2023 opponent’s offseason review Week 1, 18: Cincinnati Bengals (Jared Mueller) The Browns schedule starts off tough with their AFC North and Ohio rival
- The best player to wear No. 24 in Browns history (Thomas Moore) Running back Nick Chubb is the top choice, but a player from deep in the franchise’s past posted a strong argument to be the pick.
- Newest NFL power rankings has Browns inside the top 10 (Jared Mueller) Meaningless but interesting, PFF’s NFL power rankings have been updated
More Cleveland Browns news:
- Ogbo Okoronkwo sees ‘great opportunity’ to ascend with Browns (clevelandbrowns.com) “From top to bottom, this roster is stacked — offense and defense,” he told Jason Gibbs in an interview on Best Podcast Available. “I just saw a great opportunity and being able to play with one of the best quarterbacks in the league. On paper, it looked amazing playing on the other side of Myles Garrett.”
- Who starts next to DT Dalvin Tomlinson, and what’s up with Perrion Winfrey? 23 Browns questions for ‘23 (clevelandbrowns.com) “But Smith, acquired in large part for his ability to rush from the inside, will sometimes line up on the outside opposite Garrett or Okoronkwo, in which case the Browns will need another top-level tackle to work next to Tomlinson or rotate with him.”
- The Cleveland Browns leap up in PFF’s post draft ranking (Factory of Sadness) “Some of the moves include the acquisition of Juan Thornhill, the drafting of Cedric Tillman and Siaki Ika, and somehow, not Za’Darius Smith. Apparently, this article was pulled together before Smith’s arrival in Cleveland, or PFF just doesn’t view his arrival as a big deal.”
- Browns Breakout Conversation (Sports Illustrated) “So much depends on how they define the concept of ‘breaking out’ but it’s better to be one of the teams with multiple candidates than the ones where it’s difficult to come up with one and because of some critical improvements on the roster, there is a reasonable chance the Browns could see multiple players break out this season.”
- How long will Watson stay in Cleveland (Youtube) Quincy Carrier has some rather brilliant observations about the nature of Cleveland sports’ fans
