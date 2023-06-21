Breakdown of the rest of the Browns’ defensive free agent contracts, Part 1

We’ve been breaking down contracts for the Cleveland Browns’ free agent and trade acquisitions from this offseason. Now, we have some smaller defensive contracts to look at.

On the defensive side of the ball, we have already looked at:

There are six more contracts to look over defensively: three in the front seven, and three in the secondary. We’ll look at the front seven in this article, and then continue with the secondary in a follow-up post. The players we’re looking at now include DT Trysten Hill, DT Maurice Hurst Jr, and LB Matthew Adams.

DT Trysten Hill Contract, Cap Hits Per Year Year Base Salary Signing Bonus Roster Bonus Total Cap Hit Year Base Salary Signing Bonus Roster Bonus Total Cap Hit 2023 $1,080,000 $0 $116,618 $1,056,618

Hill signed a one-year deal with no signing bonus.

He played in 13 games last year, so his likely to be earned roster bonus totals $116,618 (about $8,970 per game). He can earn up to $152,500 if he plays every game.

In a previous article, we talked about the Veteran Salary Benefit. This allows teams to sign veteran players to one-year deals, but only have the cap hit be worth the amount of a minimum-salary player who has had 2 years in the NFL. That value is $940,000. If you take that, plus his roster bonus, you come up with Hill’s cap hit.

DT Maurice Hurst Jr Contract, Cap Hits Per Year Year Base Salary Signing Bonus Roster Bonus Total Cap Hit Year Base Salary Signing Bonus Roster Bonus Total Cap Hit 2023 $1,080,000 $0 $0 $940,000

Hurst signed a one-year deal with no signing bonus.

Similar to Hill, Hurst can earn a roster bonus of $8,970 per game. None of that counts toward the cap, though, because he didn’t play last season since he was on IR with a torn bicep. Thus, it is treated as not likely to be earned, and any games he plays would become salary cap adjustments after the season ends.

Hurst’s base salary for the cap hit purpose is $940,000, as he qualifies for the Veteran Salary Benefit.

LB Matthew Adams Contract, Cap Hits Per Year Year Base Salary Signing Bonus Roster Bonus Total Cap Hit Year Base Salary Signing Bonus Roster Bonus Total Cap Hit 2023 $1,080,000 $0 $152,500 $1,092,500

Adams signed a one-year deal with no signing bonus.

The unique element about Adams’ contract compared to the previous two players is that his roster bonus of $152,500 will be fully earned if he is on the roster in Week 1. It is not a per game roster bonus.

Adams’ base salary for the cap hit purpose is $940,000, as he qualifies for the Veteran Salary Benefit.

In our final article on free agent contracts, we’ll look at the contracts for SS Rodney McLeod, CB Chris Westry, and CB Mike Ford.