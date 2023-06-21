ESPN analyst believes Browns should add yet another defensive lineman

When the Cleveland Browns entered the 2023 NFL offseason it was clear that upgrading their defensive line needed to be their top priority. With DC Jim Schwartz taking over, it seemed likely that the team would do just that but GM Andrew Berry hadn’t spent huge resources on the defensive tackle position during his time in the job.

Quickly, this offseason turned into the defensive line offseason. In free agency, Berry upgraded the Browns line with:

DT Dalvin Tomlinson

DE Ogbonnia Okoronkwo

DT Trysten Hill

DT Maurice Hurst

Berry also traded for DE Za’Darius Smith and drafted DT Siaki Ika and DE Isaiah McGuire.

Needless to say, DE Myles Garrett got a long of help up front this offseason and, based on last year’s performance, the team desperately needed help on the defensive line.

ESPN’s Field Yates doesn’t think Cleveland should be done adding to the line:

The Browns’ roster once again looks to be in good shape heading into training camp, but defensive tackle feels like an area to address. While the team added a star in Dalvin Tomlinson and a massive run-stuffer in Siaki Ika in the third round of the draft, one more contributor to solidify the rotation would go a long way, especially since 2022 fourth-rounder Perrion Winfrey feels like a roster-bubble player right now. There are quality options available, including Shelby Harris and Ndamukong Suh.

Suh is a big name and Harris has been a quality player in the league but would either really move the needle for the Browns? Matt Ioannidis or Akiem Hicks are other names bandied about as potential additions at defensive tackle.

With all of the additions, Cleveland’s younger players have a lot of work to do in making this year’s roster and getting a chance to contribute. Alex Wright and Isaiah Thomas saw three defensive ends added while Tommy Togiai, Jordan Elliott and Perrion Winfrey have four new players to compete against at defensive tackle.

Adding another running back, tight end, safety or linebacker might make more sense for the Browns at this point in the offseason.

Do you think Cleveland should be looking to add more players to their defensive line still?