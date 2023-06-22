Daily Dawg Chow 6/22: Corey Coleman dominating the USFL, should the Browns kick the tires?

The latest from Dawgs By Nature:
- Browns described as ‘a sneaky contender’ by NFL Network (Jared Mueller) A full year of Deshaun Watson, upgraded roster “deserve more attention”
- ESPN analyst believes Browns should add yet another defensive lineman (Jared Mueller) Another defensive tackle after the moves already made could round out the group
- Former Browns 1st Round pick tearing it up in the USFL (Jared Mueller) Coleman lasted just two seasons with the Browns including dropping a pass that led to the team’s final loss in their 0-16 season. That was Coleman’s last act as a member of the team.
- The best player to wear No. 25 in Browns history (Thomas Moore) Wide receiver Frank Pitts made his mark in a limited group during his three seasons in Cleveland.
More Cleveland Browns news:
- Analyst Says He Is Fed Up With The National Media Sleeping On Deshaun Watson (Browns Nation) “That’s why Tony Rizzo of ESPN Cleveland is fed up with the national media, stating that if Watson played for any of the big-profile teams, such as the San Francisco 49ers or New York Giants, it would be a whole different story.”
- Texans Ex QB Deshaun Watson: Making Browns ‘Matter’? (Sports Illustrated) “The Browns seem to have slipped into the background. That’s the effect of one highly disappointing season,” says NFL.com. “If there’s a last-to-first-place possibility (not named the Jets) I’m fascinated by, it’s the Browns…”
- Can Cade York find more consistency in 2nd season? 23 Browns questions for ‘23 (cleveland.com) “He missed 10 total kicks throughout the remainder of the season, several wide enough that they sailed right past the netting behind the goal posts.”
- EXCLUSIVE: Cleveland Browns Cornerback Greg Newsome Opens Up On His Vision For 2023, Veteran Role, And More (Orange And Brown Report) “After a strong 2021 rookie season, the team drafted cornerback MJ Emerson in the third round. Newsome was asked to mainly play the slot position after thriving playing the outside just the year before, which came with difficulties.”
- Players you gave up on but the Browns haven’t (Youtube) Quincy Carrier counters some popular presumptions from Browns’ fans
