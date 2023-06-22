Browns announce open training camp dates for 2023

The Cleveland Browns will begin preparations for the 2023 season in earnest when the team opens training camp on July 22 at The Greenbrier resort in West Virginia.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski will also take the team to Philadelphia in mid-August for two days of joint practices against the Eagles in the run-up to the two teams playing a preseason game on August 17.

Related: Browns training camp will be much different for fans this year

Fans will be able to see the Browns up close beginning on August 1 when the first of eight open training camp practices will take place at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus in Berea, the Browns announced on Thursday.

The eight practices, which are all scheduled to begin at 2 p.m., will each feature a different theme:

Youth Football/Flag Football – August 1

Throwback – August 6

Superheroes – August 7

Stay in the Game – August 9

Browns Backers – August 20

Military Appreciation – August 22

Barks & Bites – August 23

Browns Give Back – August 24

The themes are designed to “enhance the fan experience, highlight local groups, organizations, and fans, and provide fun and specialized activities for the whole family,” according to the Browns. There will also be interactive attractions and food trucks available to fans.

­Season-ticket holders will have the first shot at the free tickets beginning on July 11. Any remaining tickets will then be available to the general public on July 13 at 10 a.m. Fans may register for up to four tickets per practice and printed tickets will not be issued.

For more information, visit clevelandbrowns.com.