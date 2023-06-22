Breakdown of the rest of the Browns’ defensive free agent contracts, Part 2

We’ve been breaking down contracts for the Cleveland Browns’ free agent and trade acquisitions from this offseason. We looked at three of the smaller defensive contracts on the defensive line yesterday, and now we have three more to look at from the secondary: SS Rodney McLeod, CB Chris Westry, and CB Mike Ford.

SS Rodney McLeod Contract, Cap Hits Per Year Year Base Salary Signing Bonus Roster Bonus Total Cap Hit Year Base Salary Signing Bonus Roster Bonus Total Cap Hit 2023 $1,165,000 $152,500 $0 $1,092,500

McLeod signed a one-year deal with a signing bonus of $152,500.

Contrasting from the contracts we saw yesterday, McLeod got that $152,500 as a signing bonus instead of a roster bonus, meaning it was guaranteed from the get-go.

Additionally, $700,000 of McLeod’s base salary is guaranteed.

In a previous article, we talked about the Veteran Salary Benefit. This allows teams to sign veteran players to one-year deals, but only have the cap hit be worth the amount of a minimum-salary player who has had 2 years in the NFL. That value is $940,000. If you take that, plus his signing bonus, you come up with McLeod’s cap hit.

CB Mike Ford Contract, Cap Hits Per Year Year Base Salary Signing Bonus Roster Bonus Total Cap Hit Year Base Salary Signing Bonus Roster Bonus Total Cap Hit 2023 $1,175,000 $325,000 $0 $1,500,000

Ford signed a one-year deal with no signing bonus.

Similar to McLeod, Ford got a signing bonus ($325,000) instead of a roster bonus, which is guaranteed.

Additionally, $600,000 of McLeod’s base salary is guaranteed.

CB Chris Westry Contract, Cap Hits Per Year