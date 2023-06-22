Browns appear ready to prominently feature new dawg logo at training camp

Earlier today, the Cleveland Browns announced their 2023 training camp schedule. One of the things that I have notoriously been fascinated with over the years is the look-and-feel of training camp in-person. Sure, seeing the players on the field is a big component too, but I’m more entertained by the atmosphere, the fans, the themes, and what is new compared to previous years.

Based on the logo on the website, it appears that the Browns will be utilizing their new dawg logo prominently for this year’s training camp:

You can bet that the team will try to sell as much merchandise as they can. I was a big fan of how the team utilized Brownie the Elf last year at training camp, and even opened voting to fans on what the midfield logo would be. You can see my most recent Browns training camp tour below from the 2022 season:

Looking at this year’s training camp schedule, I’ll either try to make it out to Berea for the very first practice on August 1, or for one of the later sessions after mid-August. Since a ticket registration system is involved to secure a spot at camp, there’s never a guarantee you’ll get a spot. I may try to venture out to Berea before training camp begins to see if I can get a peek around the fencing at anything that might look new — and also stay tuned to DBN because in the coming weeks, I’ll be starting our annual position-by-position preview of the Browns leading into training camp.