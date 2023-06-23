Daily Dawg Chow 6/23: Are the Browns going after any Free Agent Running Backs?

The latest from Dawgs By Nature:
- Kareem Hunt ‘pretty sure’ he’ll find a new team ‘soon’, talks love for Browns (Jared Mueller) As expected, Kareem Hunt doesn’t seem to be returning to the Browns
- Browns appear ready to prominently feature new dawg logo at training camp (Chris Pokorny) Brownie the Elf had been featured in 2022.
- Breakdown of the rest of the Browns’ defensive free agent contracts, Part 2 (Chris Pokorny) The players we’re looking at now include SS Rodney McLeod, CB Chris Westry, and CB Mike Ford.
- The best player to wear No. 26 in Browns history (Thomas Moore) Wide receiver Ray Renfro was a member of two of Cleveland’s championship teams during his 12-year career.
- Browns announce open training camp dates for 2023 (Thomas Moore) There will be eight practices open to fans this summer, along with some new activities.
More Cleveland Browns news:
- 2023 Cleveland Browns Training Camp Offers Eight Free Open Practices, Kicking off August 1 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus (clevelandbrowns.com) “Our passionate fans are eagerly awaiting the start of the season, and we are thrilled to welcome them to the CrossCountry Mortgage Campus,” said Senior Vice President of Marketing & Media Brent Rossi.”
- The Cleveland Browns are two players away (Sports Illustrated) “During the 2022 season, critics complained Chubb didn’t get the ball enough. He averaged 19.3 touches per game, which is 1.5 short of his career high 20.3 in 2019. Strangely, it wasn’t a problem when Chubb averaged 17.1 touches per game in 2020.”
- Should the Browns target any of these free agent running backs? (cleveland.com) “Nick Chubb is undoubtedly the Browns’ RB1, and the Browns seem ready to give the backup spot to second-year player Jerome Ford, who established himself last season as a kick returner but didn’t do much in the backfield.”
- The Football Stack: Cleveland Browns Previews and Win Totals (fullpresscoverage.com) “Today, we look at the Cleveland Browns matchups, team totals, season props, and more!”
- Six players the Browns have given up on (Youtube) Quincy Carrier looks at a half-dozen guys that aren’t likely to make the final 53
