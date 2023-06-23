Greg Newsome’s charity softball event includes Donovan Mitchell, TO & interesting former Browns, current free agents

The NFL offseason always has an interesting pause before the start of training camp. NFL free agency normally kicks off with a lot of excitement before slowing down going into the NFL draft. The draft then leads to a few more moves for teams before OTAs and minicamps give us a glimpse of new players on the field.

The Cleveland Browns training camp is still a few weeks away which gives time for charity events. Former Browns RB Kareem Hunt had his in the area recently and CB Greg Newsome II is having his charity softball event this weekend.

Newsome’s event replaces the one held by Jarvis Landry in Cleveland for a few years.

There are a few interesting names on the list of participants outside of current Browns players. Cleveland Cavaliers star Donovan Mitchell and former NFL star Terrell Owens top the list but a couple of other names really stood out when looking at the list.

Three current free agents that played last year in Cleveland will be participating. Joining Hunt is John Johnson III and Ronnie Harrison:

‼️ STOP SCROLLING ‼️



The Greg Newsome Celebrity Softball Game teams have been released .. who takes the crown ⤵️



team @gnewsii or team @denzelward pic.twitter.com/VyQzoB9efD — Lake County Captains (@LCCaptains) June 22, 2023

While all three seem likely to move on from Cleveland this offseason, none have signed with other teams and there have been few rumors surrounding any of them. Johnson, for his part, has been in the area at least this week:

Just saw John Johnson in the Brecksville Heinens today … 100% positive it was him. Question is why is he still in CLE? #Browns #DawgPound — + x (@HawaiiBrownsHui) June 18, 2023

When JJ3 was signed, he was seen as a huge get for the team’s defense but struggled in DC Joe Woods’ unit. The Browns released him this offseason to save around $10 million in salary cap space. Juan Thornhill and Rodney McLeod were brought in to replace him. It is easy to wonder if Johnson’s time with the team would have gone much better under new DC Jim Schwartz.

Very little to read into all three playing but, if needed, Cleveland is well versed in all three of the free agents and, based on their participation, it seems they are still close with their former teammates.