Saturday Dawg Chow: Browns news (6/24/23)

Dawgs By Nature:
- Is WR David Bell a potential training camp cut? (Barry Shuck) - The Cleveland Browns have a wide receiver problem: they have too many of them. So will be a surprise camp cut? The guess here is David Bell.
- Former Browns GM says one move made Cleveland a contender in the AFC North (Jared Mueller) - Today we get to talk about a former Cleveland Browns GM, Mike Lombardi. Speaking on the AFC North, Lombardi thinks the hiring of DC Jim Schwartz, not the player moves specifically, makes the Browns a sleeper in the division.
- Former Browns WR up for Sportsman of the Year Award (Thomas Moore) - Davion Davis, a wide receiver who spent time with the Cleveland Browns during the preseason in 2021, has been nominated for the USFL Sportsman of the Year award.
- Greg Newsome’s charity softball event includes Donovan Mitchell, TO & interesting former Browns, current free agents (Jared Mueller) - The Cleveland Browns training camp is still a few weeks away which gives time for charity events. Former Browns RB Kareem Hunt had his in the area recently and CB Greg Newsome II is having his charity softball event this weekend.
Cleveland Browns:
- How different will the safeties’ jobs be under Jim Schwartz? (cleveland.com) - Personnel-wise, the Browns’ safety room had a sort of mini overhaul this offseason. The personnel looks different and, unsurprisingly, so do the responsibilities under a new DC.
- Wrestling in high school served as base from which Dalvin Tomlinson’s NFL career blossomed (Beacon Journal) - Football was something Dalvin Tomlinson played from the time he was 4 years old. That Tomlinson is still playing football at the highest level still at the age of 29 is something the Browns defensive tackle credits to a sport — wrestling — he picked up later in his childhood.
- UNLEASHED: The Chosen Juan (clevelandbrowns.com) - Juan Thornhill has brought a Super Bowl-winning mentality to Cleveland through mandatory minicamp as he prepares for his wedding and the upcoming season.
- Antonio Brown Named ‘Toughest Cover’ by Joe Haden Ahead of Calvin Johnson, OBJ (Bleacher Report) - Former Cleveland Browns cornerback Joe Haden went on NFL Live this past week and listed the five toughest wide receivers to cover during his 12-year tenure.
NFL:
- Five first-rounders? Why the Ravens’ WR group could make history (ESPN) - In a matter of months, the Baltimore Ravens have gone from having the NFL’s least productive group of wide receivers to a potentially historic unit. The Ravens can become the first team in league history to have five first-round picks at wide receiver catch a pass in the regular season.
- NFL schedules July 20 meeting for owners to vote on Commanders sale (The Washington Post) - The NFL has scheduled a special owners’ meeting for July 20 for an expected ratification vote on the $6.05 billion sale of the Washington Commanders from Daniel Snyder to a group led by Josh Harris. The league sent a memo to the team owners late Thursday notifying them of the meeting for consideration of the deal and a potential approval vote, a person familiar with the NFL’s inner workings said Friday.
- Buffalo Bills give Sean McDermott, Brandon Beane contract extensions through 2027 season (syracuse.com) - The Buffalo Bills announced on Friday that the team has agreed to contract extensions with both general manager Brandon Beane and coach Sean McDermott.
- George Kittle: Changing the narrative of the tight end position (49ers.com) - With a star-studded offense with players such as Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk and Christian McCaffrey, it’s become one of Kyle Shanahan’s good problems of having “too many mouths to feed” when it comes to scheming the San Francisco 49ers offense and running up the numbers for each player’s end-of-season stat lines.
