Sunday Dawg Chow: Browns news (6/25/23)

More of the latest Browns news and notes from around the web in today’s dose of the Sunday Dawg Chow.

By Thomas Moore
Cleveland Browns Offseason Workout Photo by Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images

  • The best player to wear No. 27 in Browns history (Thomas Moore) - The 1972 season saw the debut of safety Thom Darden, who would spend the next decade as the anchor of the defensive secondary and earn him the selection as the best player to wear No. 27 in franchise history.
  • Interview with guard Wes Martin (Barry Shuck) - Dawgs By Nature caught up with guard Wes Martin between workouts to find out a bit more about one of the newest roster members and discuss his role with the Browns.
  • Juan Thornhill ‘proactively’ pursued the Browns in free agency (Jared Mueller) - The Cleveland Browns offseason has been a busy one. With all of the focus on the defensive line, both in terms of hype and just pure numbers, the addition of safety Juan Thornhill often gets secondary (pun intended) attention. In Thornhill, Cleveland brought in another champion safety to replace John Johnson III whose tenure was deemed a failure. While JJ3 remains a free agent and in the area, Thornhill is looking to put his mark on the team.

