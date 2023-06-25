Sunday Dawg Chow: Browns news (6/25/23)

Dawgs By Nature:
- The best player to wear No. 27 in Browns history (Thomas Moore) - The 1972 season saw the debut of safety Thom Darden, who would spend the next decade as the anchor of the defensive secondary and earn him the selection as the best player to wear No. 27 in franchise history.
- Interview with guard Wes Martin (Barry Shuck) - Dawgs By Nature caught up with guard Wes Martin between workouts to find out a bit more about one of the newest roster members and discuss his role with the Browns.
- Juan Thornhill ‘proactively’ pursued the Browns in free agency (Jared Mueller) - The Cleveland Browns offseason has been a busy one. With all of the focus on the defensive line, both in terms of hype and just pure numbers, the addition of safety Juan Thornhill often gets secondary (pun intended) attention. In Thornhill, Cleveland brought in another champion safety to replace John Johnson III whose tenure was deemed a failure. While JJ3 remains a free agent and in the area, Thornhill is looking to put his mark on the team.
Cleveland Browns:
- Greg Newsome II explains what happened night truck was stolen, reaffirms love of Cleveland (Browns Zone) - Greg Newsome II clarified Saturday what happened early in the morning of June 5 in downtown Cleveland.
- What’s the outlook for David Bell, Anthony Schwartz with so many new Browns receivers? (cleveland.com) - With so many new receivers on the Browns’ roster this year, what does it mean for 2022 third-round pick David Bell and 2021 third-rounder Anthony Schwartz?
- Browns Mailbag: What will be the top storyline for training camp? (clevelandbrowns.com) - It’s been another quiet week in Berea as we continue to inch through the final month until training camp, but it’s rarely quiet in the Browns Mailbag. You have questions, so we’re bringing the answers.
NFL:
- ‘He’s going to bring the intensity’: New Commanders OC Eric Bieniemy making presence felt (ESPN) - The Voice can be heard, loud and clear, from 30, 40, even 50 yards away. Probably more. And when offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy talks, the Washington Commanders listen. He has always been loud, always demanding. After 10 years with the Kansas City Chiefs, he might just be a little bit louder, a little more demanding.
- Assault charge dismissed against Raiders’ Davante Adams for shoving video crew member in KC (The Kansas City Star) - A prosecutor has dismissed a misdemeanor assault charge against Las Vegas Raiders’ wide receiver Davante Adams in the shoving of a video production crew member at Arrowhead Stadium last fall, a spokeswoman for the Kansas City municipal court said Friday.
- ‘Biggest honor’ for Diana Flores to be recognized in Hall of Fame: Girls, women ‘now can dream bigger than ever’ (NFL.com) - Diana Flores and the Team Mexico women’s flag football squad introduced themselves to the world in stunning fashion less than a year ago at The World Games. In the aftermath of her four touchdown passes guiding Mexico to an upset of the United States in The World Games final, Flores has become a star.
Loading comments...