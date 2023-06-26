Daily Dawg Chow 6/26: Juan Thornhill setting the tone for the Browns in 2023

The latest from Dawgs By Nature:
- ‘Best duos at every position’ includes 2 sets of Browns, 1 will surprise you (Jared Mueller) Joel Bitonio and Wyatt Teller are the top guards but the other duo we did not see coming
- Browns one of the highest but not THE highest “urgency” rating according to NFL Network (Jared Mueller) Four teams ranked higher than the Browns by the NFL’s official media
- The best player to wear No. 27 in Browns history (Thomas Moore) Thom Darden was a hard-hitting safety who kept receivers on their heels during his 10 years in Cleveland.
More Cleveland Browns news:
- 3 early overreactions from the Cleveland Browns offseason (Dawg Pound Daily) “While it does feel different this time, the Browns need to prove it on the field — in the regular season. Yes, they’ve done well in minicamps — but so has every other team. That’s why these three takes feel like overreactions — at least until we see the team in real action.”
- ‘It’s crazy’: Browns teammate raves about Watson this offseason (Clemson Insider) “Obviously when we first got him, everyone’s so excited. But we all knew. I mean, if you know football, you haven’t played in two years, you shouldn’t expect somebody to come back and be Superman again. Like, it takes a minute to get back to that. So, I think we’re super excited for him. I mean, you can see some of the clips – he’s airing us out sometimes.”
- WATCH: Juan Thornhill brings energy and experience to Cleveland (Browns Wire) “He has taken to social media to talk about how he doesn’t care about the franchise’s past when 2023 is all that matters. In this week’s episode of Unleash on the Cleveland Browns YouTube channel, Thornhill was the main star.”
- Browns ‘Forgotten’ Playmaker Poised for Breakout Campaign (heavy.com) “Bell was positioned to compete with Donovan Peoples-Jones for the No. 2 spot behind leading man Amari Cooper. Instead, he finished sixth on the team in receiving with just 214 yards on 24 catches — a yardage tally that set him behind both aforementioned receivers, starting running back Nick Chubb and the team’s top two tight ends, David Njoku and Harrison Bryant.”
- Why are some Browns fans low on JOK? (Youtube) Quincy Carrier reacts to comments about the Browns’ third-year linebacker among other things
