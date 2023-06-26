Community Convo: Long July 4th weekend, what is on the menu?

Cleveland Browns fans often get to enjoy (or more often suffer) with each other through Labor Day, Halloween, Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year's. Holidays in the spring, summer and fall are often connected directly to the grill and/or smoker.

Holidays in general in America are connected to food. Thanksgiving has very traditional meals while most families have Christmas and New Year’s food traditions of their own.

This year, July 4th falls on a Tuesday which means, for some, a four-day weekend by just taking Monday off. We want to get ahead of that and give Browns fans a chance to share with each other what their menu might look like this weekend.

For some, it is simple and easy with burgers and hot dogs. For others, each day is planned out with a purpose all leading up to one big cookout.

So we want to share together. What are your favorite dishes? What is the full menu? What is the one thing that you have to have this upcoming holiday? What is that one item you hope never touches your plate? What was the worse thing you ate at a cookout?

Share your recipes. Share your stories.

I’ll share my plan with the community in our comment section below: