Browns 2023 opponent’s offseason review Week 3: Tennessee Titans

We take a break from ranking things to take a look ahead at the Cleveland Browns schedule. We have already covered the team’s Week 1 and Week 2 opponents and how their teams have changed this offseason. After opening the year against two from the AFC North, the Browns welcome the Tennessee Titans in Week 3 of their 2023 schedule.

While the Browns were busy adding a ton of players to their roster through NFL free agency, trades and the NFL draft, the teams they will face on their 2023 schedule have been doing the same.

Going in order of games on Cleveland’s schedule, we will bring up to date on what is new for those teams this year.

Titans Departures

LT Taylor Lewan

WR Robert Woods

DL Mario Edwards

TE Austin Hooper

DE Bud Dupree

LB David Long Jr.

QB Joshua Dobbs

OL Dannis Daley

OL Nate Davis

S Andrew Adams

TE Geof Swaim

OL Ben Jones

Tennessee basically lost their entire offensive line either to free agency, retirement or injury this offseason. The loss of their leading linebacker, Long, should top the list but the offensive line being decimated just can’t be ignored.

Titans Additions

OL Andre Dillard

OL Daniel Brunskill

DE Arden Key

LB Azeez Al-Shaair

DL Jaleel Johnson

CB Sean Murphy-Bunting

TE Trevon Wesco

Dillard was a big part of Philadelphia’s team for a few years but only played in 3% of their snaps last year. Adding a couple of linemen was key in free agency as was Al-Shaair and Key for the defense. Murphy-Bunting saw his snap counts drop greatly after being an important defender for Tampa Bay his first two seasons in the league.

Titans NFL Draft

OL Peter Skoronski

QB Will Levis

RB Tyjae Spears

TE Josh Whyle

OL Jaelyn Duncan

WR Colton Dowell

While Levis will get the attention from Tennessee’s draft, Skoronski and Spears are likely to have the biggest impact in 2023. While Levis is a known name, with some pumping him up to be a top-five pick, he fell into the second round for a variety of reasons. His arrival also means the team likely wasted a third-round pick in 2022 when they drafted Malik Willis.

Offseason Overview

The Titans are trying to retool not rebuild but trying to walk that fine line is very tough in the NFL. After trading away AJ Brown, Tennessee has held on to Ryan Tannehill and Derrick Henry to try to keep their offense afloat.

In reality, Mike Vrabel, Jeffrey Simmons and Henry are the backbone of a team that fits more of a 1990s style than a 2023 one. Zig when the rest zag might work but, right now, the change over on the offensive line could give the Browns new defensive line a chance to really gel in Week 3.